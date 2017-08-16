Know Indian Independence Act 1947

New Delhi (ABC Live):Indian Independence Act 1947: India was liberated from British control by a statute passed by United Kingdom Parliament on July 18, 1947.

The objective mentioned in Indian Independence Act 1947 was to make provision for the setting up in India of two independent Dominions, to substitute other provisions for certain provisions of the Government of India Act, 1935, which apply outside those Dominions, and to provide for, other matters consequential on or connected with the setting up of those Dominions.

As per section 2(1) of the Indian Independence Act 1947, the Territorial jurisdiction of India was, “2.-(1) Subject to the provisions of subsections (3) and (4) Territories of of this section, the territories of India shall be the territories under the new the sovereignty of His Majesty which, immediately before the Dominions. appointed day, were. Included in British India except the territories which, under subsection. (2) of this section, are to be the territories of Pakistan.”

Further subsection 2 of section 2 says that Pakistan would consist of following territorial area, “(2) Subject to the provisions of subsections (3) and (4) of this section, the territories of Pakistan shall be- (a) the territories which, on the appointed day, are included in the Provinces of East Bengal and West Punjab, as constituted under the two following sections

(b) the territories which, at the date of the passing of this Act, are included in the Province of Sind and the Chief Commissioner’s Province of British Baluchistan ; and

(c) if, whether before or after the passing of this Act but before the appointed day, the Governor-General declares that the majority of the valid votes cast in the referendum which, at the date of the passing of this Act, is being or has recently been held in that behalf under his authority in the North West Frontier Province are in favour of representatives of that Province taking part in the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, the territories which, at the date of the passing of this Act, are included in that Province.

(3) Nothing in this section shall prevent any area being at any time included in or excluded from either of the new Dominions, so, however, that-

(a) no area not forming part of the territories specified in subsection (1) or, as the case may be, subsection (2), of this section shall be included in either Dominion without the consent of that Dominion; and

(b) nt.. area which forms part of the territories specified in the said subsection (1) or, as the case may be, the said subsection (2), or which has after the appointed day been included in either Dominion, shall be excluded from that Dominion without the consent of that Dominion.

(4) Without prejudice to the generality of the provisions of subsection (3) of this section, nothing in this section shall be constzued as preventing the accession of Indian States to either of the new Dominions.”

Source: www. legislation.gov.uk