Know About Sources of The Great Smog of Delhi

New Delhi (ABC Live): The Great Smog of Delhi : The Great Smog of Delhi has become regular feature of this city before winter season comes every year in New Delhi and adjoining areas in the National Capital Territory of India.

But this year in the month of November 2017, Air pollution peaked on both PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels. It has been reported as one of the worst levels of air quality in Delhi since 1999.[3]

Low visibility has resulted in accidents across the city, notably a 24 vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway.

“The Great Smog” also led to cancellation and delay of public transport, primarily trains and flights causing much hindrance to the people.

The Great Smog of Delhi Sources:

The majority of climate science analysis pointed towards colder weather as the temperature in New Delhi during this period was reported between 19 to 21 degree Celsius, stagnant winds trapping the various sources of smoke. Primary sources of smoke being those from stubble burning, lit garbage, road dust, power plants, factories, and vehicles.

Air quality can be measured by the amount of PM 2.5 and PM 10 particulates suspended in air. During the reported Smog in Delhi. On Nov 7th, 2017 the PM 2.5 levels shot up to 999, much above the recommended 60 micrograms. At the same time PM 10 shot to 999 (the maximum level for the monitors), instead of the recommended limit of 100.

It is to mention that on 8 November 2017 the PM 2.5 levels shot up to 449(recommended is 60 micrograms). At the same time PM 10 shot to 663.

Citizens residing in Delhi National Capital region are facing health problems like Breathlessness, Chest constriction, Irritation in eyes, Asthma and Allergy due to The Great Smog of Delhi.

The Chief Minister of Delhi at that time, Arvind Kejriwal came out with the below proposed action items to attempt reduce the air pollution

All Delhi schools will remain shut for the next 3 days. For the next 5 days, no construction and demolition work will take place in Delhi. All diesel generator sets have been banned for the next 10 days, except at hospitals and in emergencies. The Delhi government will supply power to unauthorized colonies which use diesel generators. The coal-based Badarpur power plant will be shut down for 10 days. There will be no fly ash transportation from the power plant. The Environment department will launch an app to monitor the burning of leaves. Vacuum cleaning of roads will start from November 10. Water sprinkling will start on all roads from the next following day’s. People should stay at home as much as they can and they should try working from home. Odd-even car rationing scheme imposed in Delhi from November 13 to 17 In another measure, the Badarpur power plantwill remain shut at least until January 31, 2018.[9] This power plant is very old and polluting, and even before the Great Smog, environmentalists had advocated for its permanent shutdown.