Know Estimate Gross State Domestic Product of India

Pankaj Gupta August 4, 2017 Business, India News Comments Off on Know Estimate Gross State Domestic Product of India 132 Views

New Delhi (ABC Live):Gross State Domestic Product : Annual estimates of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and Per Capita Income (measured as per capita net state domestic product) at constant and current prices are prepared by all the States/UTs except UTs of Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep. As per latest reports, data for the 33 States/UTs is available till the year 2014-15. The information is given in the statement at Annexure.

Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Net Domestic Product (NDP) and National Income, measured as Net National Income (NNI) at current prices and GDP growth rate at constant prices (at base year 2011-12) during last three years are as under:

Item                                                  2014-15                 2015-16                  2016-17

at current prices (Rs. in crore)

GDP                                                 12445128              13682035                15183709

NDP                                                 11101191              12236662                13597811

NNI                                                  10953761              12076882                13408211

at constant prices

Percentage growth in GDP              7.5                              8.0                           7.1

Percentage share of Gross Value Added (GVA) from different sectors of the economy in total GVA at current prices are as under:

 

Sector                                                           2014-15              2015-16              2016-17

Agriculture, forestry & fishing                     18.0                    17.5                    17.4

Mining & quarrying                                      2.7                      2.4                      2.2

Manufacturing                                              16.4                    16.6                    16.5

 

Electricity, gas, water supply

& other utility services                                 2.4                      2.6                      2.5

 

Construction                                                 8.6                      8.1                      7.6

 

Trade, hotels, transport,

communication and services

related to broadcasting                                 18.2                    18.4                    18.4

 

Financial , real estate &

professional services                                     20.6                    21.1                    21.1

 

Public Administration,

defence and other services                           13.0                    13.4                    14.2

Percentage share of Gross Value Added (GVA) from corporate and non-corporate sectors in the total GVA at current prices for the latest available years, namely, 2014-15 and 2015-16 are as under:

GVA from                                                    2014-15                        2015-16

Corporate Sector                                            45.7                               46.8

Non-Corporate Sector                                   54.3                               53.2

Data series on important economic indicators are maintained and published in the Ministry’s website in a user friendly manner.

This information was given by Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

