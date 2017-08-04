Know Estimate Gross State Domestic Product of India

New Delhi (ABC Live):Gross State Domestic Product : Annual estimates of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and Per Capita Income (measured as per capita net state domestic product) at constant and current prices are prepared by all the States/UTs except UTs of Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep. As per latest reports, data for the 33 States/UTs is available till the year 2014-15. The information is given in the statement at Annexure.

Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Net Domestic Product (NDP) and National Income, measured as Net National Income (NNI) at current prices and GDP growth rate at constant prices (at base year 2011-12) during last three years are as under:

Item 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17

at current prices (Rs. in crore)

GDP 12445128 13682035 15183709

NDP 11101191 12236662 13597811

NNI 10953761 12076882 13408211

at constant prices

Percentage growth in GDP 7.5 8.0 7.1

Percentage share of Gross Value Added (GVA) from different sectors of the economy in total GVA at current prices are as under:

Sector 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17

Agriculture, forestry & fishing 18.0 17.5 17.4

Mining & quarrying 2.7 2.4 2.2

Manufacturing 16.4 16.6 16.5

Electricity, gas, water supply

& other utility services 2.4 2.6 2.5

Construction 8.6 8.1 7.6

Trade, hotels, transport,

communication and services

related to broadcasting 18.2 18.4 18.4

Financial , real estate &

professional services 20.6 21.1 21.1

Public Administration,

defence and other services 13.0 13.4 14.2

Percentage share of Gross Value Added (GVA) from corporate and non-corporate sectors in the total GVA at current prices for the latest available years, namely, 2014-15 and 2015-16 are as under:

GVA from 2014-15 2015-16

Corporate Sector 45.7 46.8

Non-Corporate Sector 54.3 53.2

Data series on important economic indicators are maintained and published in the Ministry’s website in a user friendly manner.

This information was given by Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.