Know the COP23 Adopted Agenda and Actions

Body Agenda item Agenda title Secretariat contact Status Document(s)

COP 2 Organizational matters:

COP 2 (a) Election of the President of the Conference of the Parties at its twenty-third session Ms. Nattley Williams NWilliams@unfccc.int President elected

COP 2 (b) Adoption of the rules of procedure Mr. Jose Felix Pinto-Bazurco

JPinto-Bazurco@unfccc.int The COP decided to continue consultations in the coming year and report back to COP 24

COP 2 (c) Adoption of the agenda Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int

Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int Consultations by COP 22 President Agenda adopted (136 kB)

COP 2 (d) Election of officers other than the President Ms. Nattley Williams NWilliams@unfccc.int Consultations by Vice President Helmut Hojesky (Austria), Vice President of the COP Consultations have concluded. Groups and constituencies are encouraged to submit outstanding nominations to the Executive Secretary by 31 January 2018.

COP 2 (e) Admission of organizations as observers Ms. Megumi Endo MEndo@unfccc.int The COP agreed to the admission of observer organizations listed in document FCCC/CP/2017/2 FCCC/CP/2017/2

COP 2 (f) Organization of work, including for the sessions of the subsidiary bodies Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int Agreed as proposed

COP 2 (g) Dates and venues of future sessions Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int Decision adopted as presented FCCC/CP/2017/L.9/Rev.1

COP CMP CMA 2 2 2 (h) (d) (f) Adoption of the report on credentials Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int Mr. Horacio Peluffo HPeluffo@unfccc.int Credentials approved as presented FCCC/CP/2017/10− FCCC/KP/CMP/2017/7− FCCC/PA/CMA/2017/2

COP 3 Reports of the subsidiary bodies:

COP 3 (a) Report of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice Ms. Wanna Tanunchaiwatana WTanunchaiwatana@unfccc.int The COP took note the oral report by the SBSTA Chair. The COP adopted the following decisions recommended by the SBSTA:

– Local communities and indigenous peoples platform.

– Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture’

– Scope of the next periodic review of the long-term global goal under the Convention and of overall progress towards achieving it. Other decisions forwarded by the SBSTA were adopted under their respective agenda items. FCCC/SB/2017/L.1/Add.1 FCCC/SBSTA/2017/L.24/Add.1 FCCC/SBSTA/2017/L.29

COP 3 (b) Report of the Subsidiary Body for Implementation Ms. Katia Simeonova KSimeonova@unfccc.int The COP took note the oral report by the SBI Chair. Decisions forwarded by the SBI were adopted under their respective agenda items FCCC/SB/2017/L.1/Add.1

COP 3 (c) Report of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Paris Agreement Mr. Sergey Kononov SKononov@unfccc.int The COP took note the oral report by the APA Co-Chairs. FCCC/APA/2017/L.3

COP 4 Preparations for the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the first session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement Ms. Nattley Williams NWilliams@unfccc.int On matters related to the 2018 FD: Ms. Naziha Degroote

NDegroote@unfccc.int Consultations on the 2018 FD

H.E. Ms. Nazhat Shameem Khan (Fiji)

H.E. Mr. Aziz Mekouar (Morocco)

COP launched the Talanoa dialogue. Decision adopted as presented FCCC/CP/2017/L.13 Approach to the Talanoa

COP 5 Consideration of proposals by Parties for amendments to the Convention under Article 15

COP 5 (a) Proposal from the Russian Federation to amend Article 4, paragraph 2(f), of the Convention Mr. Daniel Klein

DKlein@unfccc.int Held in abeyance This sub-item to be included in the provisional agenda for COP 24

COP 5 (b) Proposal from Papua New Guinea and Mexico to amend Articles 7 and 18 of the Convention Mr. Jose Felix Pinto-Bazurco

JPinto-Bazurco@unfccc.int Informal consultations facilitated by Mr. Amena Yauvoli (Fiji) This sub-item to be included in the provisional agenda for COP 24

COP 6 Report of the Adaptation Committee Ms. Annett Moehner AMoehner@unfccc.int COP took note of the SBSTA and SBI conclusions

COP 7 Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage associated with Climate Change Impacts Ms. Miwa Kato MKato@unfccc.int Decisions adopted as presented Expert dialogue referred to in paragraph 9 of the decision to be named the “Suva Expert Dialogue”. Clearing house for risk transfer operationalized and launched at this COP to be named the ‘Fiji Clearing House for Risk Transfer’’. FCCC/SB/2017/L.5

COP 8 Development and transfer of technologies and implementation of the Technology Mechanism Item referred to the SBSTA and the SBI

COP 8 (a) Joint annual report of the Technology Executive Committee and the Climate Technology Centre and Network Ms. Ariesta Ningrum ANingrum@unfccc.int Decision adopted as presented FCCC/SB/2017/L.4/Rev.1

COP 8 (b) Review of the effective implementation of the Climate Technology Centre and Network Mr. Bert Van der Plas BVanderPlas@unfccc.int Mr. Balisi Gopolang (Botswana)

Ms. Elfriede-Anna More (Austria) Decisions adopted as presented FCCC/CP/2017/L.1

COP 9 Second review of the adequacy of Article 4, paragraph 2(a) and (b), of the Convention Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int Held in abeyance This item to be included in the provisional agenda for COP 24

COP 10 Matters relating to finance:

COP 10 (a) Long-term climate finance Mr. Alejandro Kilpatrick AKilpatrick@unfccc.int Ms. Simone Albus SAlbus@unfccc.int Ms. Johanna Lutterfelds JLutterfelds@unfccc.int Co-chaired by Mr. Zaheer Fakir (South Africa) and Mr. Georg Borsting (Norway) Decision adopted as presented FCCC/CP/2017/L.5

COP 10 (b) Matters relating to the Standing Committee on Finance Mr. Yolando Velasco YVelasco@unfccc.int Ms. Simone Albus SAlbus@unfccc.int Ms. Johanna Lutterfelds JLutterfelds@unfccc.int Co-chaired by Ms. Ngedikes Olai Uludong (Palau) and Ms. Delphine Eyraud (France) Decision adopted as presented FCCC/CP/2017/L.6 FCCC/CP/2017/L.10

COP 10 (c) Report of the Green Climate Fund to the Conference of the Parties and guidance to the Green Climate Fund Mr. Yolando Velasco YVelasco@unfccc.int Mr. Donald Singue Tanko

DSingueTanko@unfccc.int Mr. Hyunwoo Kim HKim@unfccc.int Co-chaired by Mr. Tosi Mpanu Mpanu (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Mr. Stefan Schwager (Switzerland) Decision adopted as presented FCCC/CP/2017/L.8

COP 10 (d) Report of the Global Environment Facility to the Conference of the Parties and guidance to the Global Environment Facility Mr. Alejandro Kilpatrick AKilpatrick@unfccc.int Ms. Simone Albus SAlbus@unfccc.int Mr. Donald Singue Tanko

DSingueTanko@unfccc.int Co-chaired by Mr. Tosi Mpanu Mpanu (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Mr. Stefan Schwager (Switzerland) Decision adopted as presented FCCC/CP/2017/L.11

COP 10 (e) Sixth review of the Financial Mechanism Mr. Yolando Velasco YVelasco@unfccc.int Mr. Donald Singue Tanko

DSingueTanko@unfccc.int Mr. Hyunwoo Kim HKim@unfccc.int Co-chaired by Mr. Zaheer Fakir (South Africa) and Mr. Georg Borsting (Norway) Decision adopted as presented FCCC/CP/2017/L.4

COP 10 (f) Process to identify the information to be provided by Parties in accordance with Article 9, paragraph 5, of the Paris Agreement Mr. Marenglen Gjonaj MGjonaj@unfccc.int Ms. Mary Katherine Lakemaker MLakemaker@unfccc.int Contact Group established. Co-chaired by Mr. Andres Eduardo Mogro Zambrano (Ecuador) and Ms. Outi Honkatukia (Finland) FCCC/CP/2017/L.12 Informal note by the Co-Chairs (378 kB)

COP 11 Reporting from and review of Parties included in Annex I to the Convention Ms. Inkar Kadyrzhanova IKadyrzhanova@unfccc.int COP took note of the SBSTA conclusions on this matter FCCC/SBSTA/2017/L.4/Add.1



COP 12 Reporting from Parties not included in Annex I to the Convention Mr. Jigme Jigme@unfccc.int Ms. Bhava Dhungana BDhungana@unfccc.int Mr. Marlan Pillay MPillay@unfccc.int COP took note of the SBI conclusions on this matter

COP 13 Capacity-building under the Convention Mr. Alejandro Kilpatrick AKilpatrick@unfccc.int Ms. Johanna Lutterfelds JLutterfelds@unfccc.int Ms. Yeonji Kim YKim@unfccc.int Decision adopted as presented FCCC/SBI/2017/L.25/Add.1 FCCC/SBI/2017/L.28

COP 14 Implementation of Article 4, paragraphs 8 and 9, of the Convention

COP 14 (a) Implementation of the Buenos Aires programme of work on adaptation and response measures (decision 1/CP.10) Ms. Kusum Lata KLata@unfccc.int

Ms. Aiping Chen AChen@unfccc.int COP took note of the SBSTA conclusions on this matter and took note that the SBI did not have any specific conclusions on the matter.

COP 14 (b) Matters relating to the least developed countries Mr. Motsomi Maletjane MMaletjane@unfccc.int COP took note of the SBI conclusions on this matter

COP 15 Assessment of the technical examination processes on mitigation and adaptation Mr. William Agyemang-Bonsu WAgyemang-Bonsu@unfccc.int Ms. Toby Hedger THedger@unfccc.int Ms. Annett Moehner AMoehner@unfccc.int H.E. Mr. Deo Saran (Fiji) Decisions adopted as presented FCCC/CP/2017/L.2

COP 16 Gender and climate change Ms. Fleur Newman FNewman@unfccc.int Decisions adopted as presented FCCC/SBI/2017/L.29

COP 17 Other matters referred to the Conference of the Parties by the subsidiary bodies Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int Ms. Karen Smith KSmith@unfccc.int No other matters raised

COP 18 Administrative, financial and institutional matters:

COP 18 (a) Audit report and financial statements for 2016 Ms. Juleka Rajah JRajah@unfccc.int Draft decision adopted as presented FCCC/SBI/2017/L.34/Add.1

COP 18 (b) Budget performance for the biennium 2016–2017 Ms. Juleka Rajah JRajah@unfccc.int Draft decision adopted as presented FCCC/SBI/2017/L.34/Add.1

COP 18 (c) Programme budget for the biennium 2018–2019; Ms. Juleka Rajah JRajah@unfccc.int Draft decision adopted as presented FCCC/SBI/2017/L.18/Add.1

COP 18 (d) Decision-making in the UNFCCC process Mr. Jose Felix Pinto-Bazurco

JPinto-Bazurco@unfccc.int Consultations by Mr. Amena Yauvoli (Fiji) This sub-item to be included in the provisional agenda for COP 24

COP 18 (e) Review of the process established by decision 14/CP.1 relating to the selection and nomination of the Executive Secretary (at the level of Under-Secretary-General) and the Deputy Executive Secretary (at the level of Assistant Secretary-General) Mr. Andreas Engler AEngler@unfccc.int COP took note of the SBI conclusions on this matter.

COP 19 High-level segment:

COP 19 (a) Statements by Parties Mr. Horacio Peluffo HPeluffo@unfccc.int

Ms. Grace Ann Smith GSmith@unfccc.int Statements by Parties

COP 19 (b) Statements by observer organizations Ms. Megumi Endo MEndo@unfccc.int Statements by observer organizations

COP 20 Other matters Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int

Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int No other matters were raised

COP 21 Conclusion of the session:

COP 21 (a) Adoption of the draft report of the Conference of the Parties on its twenty-third session Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int

Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int Item not yet taken up FCCC/CP/2017/L.3