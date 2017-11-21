Know the COP23 Adopted Agenda and Actions

Bonn (ABC Live): COP23 Adopted Agenda : The Conference of the Parties Twenty-third session concluded on November 17, 2017 in Bonn, Germany.
Following are the agendas adopted at COP23
1.Opening of the session.
- Organizational matters: (a) Election of the President of the Conference of the Parties at its twenty-third session; (b) Adoption of the rules of procedure; (c) Adoption of the agenda; (d) Election of officers other than the President; (e) Admission of organizations as observers; (f) Organization of work, including for the sessions of the subsidiary bodies; (g) Dates and venues of future sessions; (h) Adoption of the report on credentials.
- Reports of the subsidiary bodies: (a) Report of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice; (b) Report of the Subsidiary Body for Implementation; (c) Report of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Paris Agreement.
- Preparations for the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the first session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement.
- Consideration of proposals by Parties for amendments to the Convention under Article 15: (a) Proposal from the Russian Federation to amend Article 4, paragraph 2(f), of the Convention; (held in abeyance) (b) Proposal from Papua New Guinea and Mexico to amend Articles 7 and 18 of the Convention.
- Report of the Adaptation Committee.
- Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage associated with Climate Change Impacts. 8. Development and transfer of technologies and implementation of the Technology Mechanism: (a) Joint annual report of the Technology Executive Committee and the Climate Technology Centre and Network; (b) Review of the effective implementation of the Climate Technology Centre and Network.
- Second review of the adequacy of Article 4, paragraph 2(a) and (b), of the Convention. (held in abeyance)
- Matters relating to finance: (a) Long-term climate finance; (b) Matters relating to the Standing Committee on Finance; (c) Report of the Green Climate Fund to the Conference of the Parties and guidance to the Green Climate Fund; (d) Report of the Global Environment Facility to the Conference of the Parties and guidance to the Global Environment Facility; (e) Sixth review of the Financial Mechanism; (f) Process to identify the information to be provided by Parties in accordance with Article 9, paragraph 5, of the Paris Agreement.
- Reporting from and review of Parties included in Annex I to the Convention.
- Reporting from Parties not included in Annex I to the Convention.
- Capacity-building under the Convention.
- Implementation of Article 4, paragraphs 8 and 9, of the Convention: (a) Implementation of the Buenos Aires programme of work on adaptation and response measures (decision 1/CP.10); (b) Matters relating to the least developed countries.
- Assessment of the technical examination processes on mitigation and adaptation.
- Gender and climate change.
- Other matters referred to the Conference of the Parties by the subsidiary bodies.
- Administrative, financial and institutional matters: (a) Audit report and financial statements for 2016; (b) Budget performance for the biennium 2016–2017; (c) Programme budget for the biennium 2018–2019; (d) Decision-making in the UNFCCC process; (e) Review of the process established by decision 14/CP.1 relating to the selection and nomination of the Executive Secretary (at the level of Under-Secretary-General) and the Deputy Executive Secretary (at the level of Assistant Secretary-General).
- High-level segment: (a) Statements by Parties; (b) Statements by observer organizations.
- Other matters.
- Conclusion of the session: (a) Adoption of the draft report of the Conference of the Parties on its twenty-third session; (b) Closure of the session.
COP 23
|Body
|Agenda item
|Agenda title
|Secretariat contact
|Status
|Document(s)
|COP
|2
|Organizational matters:
|COP
|2
|(a)
|Election of the President of the Conference of the Parties at its twenty-third session
|Ms. Nattley Williams NWilliams@unfccc.int
|President elected
|COP
|2
|(b)
|Adoption of the rules of procedure
|Mr. Jose Felix Pinto-Bazurco
JPinto-Bazurco@unfccc.int
|The COP decided to continue consultations in the coming year and report back to COP 24
|COP
|2
|(c)
|Adoption of the agenda
|Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int
Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int
|Consultations by COP 22 President
|Agenda adopted (136 kB)
|COP
|2
|(d)
|Election of officers other than the President
|Ms. Nattley Williams NWilliams@unfccc.int
|Consultations by Vice President Helmut Hojesky (Austria), Vice President of the COP
Consultations have concluded.
Groups and constituencies are encouraged to submit outstanding nominations to the Executive Secretary by 31 January 2018.
|COP
|2
|(e)
|Admission of organizations as observers
|Ms. Megumi Endo MEndo@unfccc.int
|The COP agreed to the admission of observer organizations listed in document FCCC/CP/2017/2
|FCCC/CP/2017/2
|COP
|2
|(f)
|Organization of work, including for the sessions of the subsidiary bodies
|Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int
Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int
|Agreed as proposed
|COP
|2
|(g)
|Dates and venues of future sessions
|Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int
|Decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.9/Rev.1
|COP
CMP
CMA
|2
2
2
|(h)
(d)
(f)
|Adoption of the report on credentials
|Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int
Mr. Horacio Peluffo HPeluffo@unfccc.int
|Credentials approved as presented
|FCCC/CP/2017/10−
|COP
|3
|Reports of the subsidiary bodies:
|COP
|3
|(a)
|Report of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice
|Ms. Wanna Tanunchaiwatana
|The COP took note the oral report by the SBSTA Chair.
The COP adopted the following decisions recommended by the SBSTA:
Other decisions forwarded by the SBSTA were adopted under their respective agenda items.
|FCCC/SB/2017/L.1/Add.1
|COP
|3
|(b)
|Report of the Subsidiary Body for Implementation
|Ms. Katia Simeonova KSimeonova@unfccc.int
|The COP took note the oral report by the SBI Chair.
Decisions forwarded by the SBI were adopted under their respective agenda items
|FCCC/SB/2017/L.1/Add.1
|COP
|3
|(c)
|Report of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Paris Agreement
|Mr. Sergey Kononov SKononov@unfccc.int
|The COP took note the oral report by the APA Co-Chairs.
|FCCC/APA/2017/L.3
|COP
|4
|Preparations for the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the first session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement
|Ms. Nattley Williams NWilliams@unfccc.int
On matters related to the 2018 FD: Ms. Naziha Degroote
|Consultations on the 2018 FD
H.E. Ms. Nazhat Shameem Khan (Fiji)
H.E. Mr. Aziz Mekouar (Morocco)
COP launched the Talanoa dialogue. Decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.13
|COP
|5
|Consideration of proposals by Parties for amendments to the Convention under Article 15
|COP
|5
|(a)
|Proposal from the Russian Federation to amend Article 4, paragraph 2(f), of the Convention
|Mr. Daniel Klein
DKlein@unfccc.int
|Held in abeyance
This sub-item to be included in the provisional agenda for COP 24
|COP
|5
|(b)
|Proposal from Papua New Guinea and Mexico to amend Articles 7 and 18 of the Convention
|Mr. Jose Felix Pinto-Bazurco
JPinto-Bazurco@unfccc.int
|Informal consultations facilitated by
Mr. Amena Yauvoli (Fiji)
This sub-item to be included in the provisional agenda for COP 24
|COP
|6
|Report of the Adaptation Committee
|Ms. Annett Moehner AMoehner@unfccc.int
|COP took note of the SBSTA and SBI conclusions
|COP
|7
|Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage associated with Climate Change Impacts
|Ms. Miwa Kato MKato@unfccc.int
|Decisions adopted as presented
Expert dialogue referred to in paragraph 9 of the decision to be named the “Suva Expert Dialogue”.
Clearing house for risk transfer operationalized and launched at this COP to be named the ‘Fiji Clearing House for Risk Transfer’’.
|FCCC/SB/2017/L.5
|COP
|8
|Development and transfer of technologies and implementation of the Technology Mechanism
|Item referred to the SBSTA and the SBI
|COP
|8
|(a)
|Joint annual report of the Technology Executive Committee and the Climate Technology Centre and Network
|Ms. Ariesta Ningrum ANingrum@unfccc.int
|Decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/SB/2017/L.4/Rev.1
|COP
|8
|(b)
|Review of the effective implementation of the Climate Technology Centre and Network
|Mr. Bert Van der Plas BVanderPlas@unfccc.int
|Mr. Balisi Gopolang (Botswana)
Ms. Elfriede-Anna More (Austria)
Decisions adopted as presented
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.1
|COP
|9
|Second review of the adequacy of Article 4, paragraph 2(a) and (b), of the Convention
|Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int
|Held in abeyance
This item to be included in the provisional agenda for COP 24
|COP
|10
|Matters relating to finance:
|COP
|10
|(a)
|Long-term climate finance
|Mr. Alejandro Kilpatrick AKilpatrick@unfccc.int
Ms. Simone Albus
Ms. Johanna Lutterfelds
|Co-chaired by Mr. Zaheer Fakir (South Africa) and Mr. Georg Borsting (Norway)
Decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.5
|COP
|10
|(b)
|Matters relating to the Standing Committee on Finance
|Mr. Yolando Velasco YVelasco@unfccc.int
Ms. Simone Albus
Ms. Johanna Lutterfelds
|Co-chaired by Ms. Ngedikes Olai Uludong (Palau) and Ms. Delphine Eyraud (France)
Decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.6
|COP
|10
|(c)
|Report of the Green Climate Fund to the Conference of the Parties and guidance to the Green Climate Fund
|Mr. Yolando Velasco YVelasco@unfccc.int
Mr. Donald Singue Tanko
Mr. Hyunwoo Kim
|Co-chaired by Mr. Tosi Mpanu Mpanu (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Mr. Stefan Schwager (Switzerland)
Decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.8
|COP
|10
|(d)
|Report of the Global Environment Facility to the Conference of the Parties and guidance to the Global Environment Facility
|Mr. Alejandro Kilpatrick AKilpatrick@unfccc.int
Ms. Simone Albus
Mr. Donald Singue Tanko
|Co-chaired by Mr. Tosi Mpanu Mpanu (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Mr. Stefan Schwager (Switzerland)
Decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.11
|COP
|10
|(e)
|Sixth review of the Financial Mechanism
|Mr. Yolando Velasco YVelasco@unfccc.int
Mr. Donald Singue Tanko
Mr. Hyunwoo Kim
|Co-chaired by Mr. Zaheer Fakir (South Africa) and Mr. Georg Borsting (Norway)
Decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.4
|COP
|10
|(f)
|Process to identify the information to be provided by Parties in accordance with Article 9, paragraph 5, of the Paris Agreement
|Mr. Marenglen Gjonaj MGjonaj@unfccc.int
Ms. Mary Katherine Lakemaker
|Contact Group established.
Co-chaired by Mr. Andres Eduardo Mogro Zambrano (Ecuador) and Ms. Outi Honkatukia (Finland)
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.12
Informal note by the Co-Chairs (378 kB)
|COP
|11
|Reporting from and review of Parties included in Annex I to the Convention
|Ms. Inkar Kadyrzhanova IKadyrzhanova@unfccc.int
|COP took note of the SBSTA conclusions on this matter
|FCCC/SBSTA/2017/L.4/Add.1
|COP
|12
|Reporting from Parties not included in Annex I to the Convention
|Mr. Jigme
Ms. Bhava Dhungana
Mr. Marlan Pillay MPillay@unfccc.int
|COP took note of the SBI conclusions on this matter
|COP
|13
|Capacity-building under the Convention
|Mr. Alejandro Kilpatrick AKilpatrick@unfccc.int
Ms. Johanna Lutterfelds
Ms. Yeonji Kim
|Decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/SBI/2017/L.25/Add.1
|COP
|14
|Implementation of Article 4, paragraphs 8 and 9, of the Convention
|COP
|14
|(a)
|Implementation of the Buenos Aires programme of work on adaptation and response measures (decision 1/CP.10)
|Ms. Kusum Lata KLata@unfccc.int
Ms. Aiping Chen AChen@unfccc.int
|COP took note of the SBSTA conclusions on this matter and took note that the SBI did not have any specific conclusions on the matter.
|COP
|14
|(b)
|Matters relating to the least developed countries
|Mr. Motsomi Maletjane MMaletjane@unfccc.int
|COP took note of the SBI conclusions on this matter
|COP
|15
|Assessment of the technical examination processes on mitigation and adaptation
|Mr. William Agyemang-Bonsu
Ms. Toby Hedger THedger@unfccc.int
Ms. Annett Moehner AMoehner@unfccc.int
|H.E. Mr. Deo Saran (Fiji)
Decisions adopted as presented
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.2
|COP
|16
|Gender and climate change
|Ms. Fleur Newman FNewman@unfccc.int
|Decisions adopted as presented
|FCCC/SBI/2017/L.29
|COP
|17
|Other matters referred to the Conference of the Parties by the subsidiary bodies
|Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int
Ms. Karen Smith
|No other matters raised
|COP
|18
|Administrative, financial and institutional matters:
|COP
|18
|(a)
|Audit report and financial statements for 2016
|Ms. Juleka Rajah JRajah@unfccc.int
|Draft decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/SBI/2017/L.34/Add.1
|COP
|18
|(b)
|Budget performance for the biennium 2016–2017
|Ms. Juleka Rajah JRajah@unfccc.int
|Draft decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/SBI/2017/L.34/Add.1
|COP
|18
|(c)
|Programme budget for the biennium 2018–2019;
|Ms. Juleka Rajah JRajah@unfccc.int
|Draft decision adopted as presented
|FCCC/SBI/2017/L.18/Add.1
|COP
|18
|(d)
|Decision-making in the UNFCCC process
|Mr. Jose Felix Pinto-Bazurco
JPinto-Bazurco@unfccc.int
|Consultations by
Mr. Amena Yauvoli (Fiji)
This sub-item to be included in the provisional agenda for COP 24
|COP
|18
|(e)
|Review of the process established by decision 14/CP.1 relating to the selection and nomination of the Executive Secretary (at the level of Under-Secretary-General) and the Deputy Executive Secretary (at the level of Assistant Secretary-General)
|Mr. Andreas Engler AEngler@unfccc.int
|COP took note of the SBI conclusions on this matter.
|COP
|19
|High-level segment:
|COP
|19
|(a)
|Statements by Parties
|Mr. Horacio Peluffo HPeluffo@unfccc.int
Ms. Grace Ann Smith GSmith@unfccc.int
|Statements by Parties
|COP
|19
|(b)
|Statements by observer organizations
|Ms. Megumi Endo MEndo@unfccc.int
|Statements by observer organizations
|COP
|20
|Other matters
|Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int
Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int
|No other matters were raised
|COP
|21
|Conclusion of the session:
|COP
|21
|(a)
|Adoption of the draft report of the Conference of the Parties on its twenty-third session
|Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int
Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int
|Item not yet taken up
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.3
|COP
CMP
CMA
|21
16
6
|(b)
(b)
(b)
|Closure of the session
|Ms. Marcela Main Sancha MMainSancha@unfccc.int
Ms. Karen N Smith KSmith@unfccc.int
|Session closed
|FCCC/CP/2017/L.7−
FCCC/KP/CMP/2017/L.3−
FCCC/PA/CMA/2017/L.2