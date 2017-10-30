Know the COP 23 Provisional Agenda

Bonn (ABC Live): COP 23 Provisional Agenda : Conference of the Parties Twenty-third session is all set to commence on 6 November 2017 and would conclude on November 17, 2017 in Bonn.

COP 23 Provisional Agenda is as under;

Opening of the session. Organizational matters:

(a) Election of the President of the Conference of the Parties at its twenty-third session;

(b) Adoption of the rules of procedure;

(c) Adoption of the agenda;

(d) Election of officers other than the President;

(e) Admission of organizations as observers;

(f) Organization of work, including for the sessions of the subsidiary bodies;1

(g) Dates and venues of future sessions;

(h) Adoption of the report on credentials.

Reports of the subsidiary bodies:

(a) Report of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice;

(b) Report of the Subsidiary Body for Implementation;

(c) Report of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Paris Agreement.

Preparations for the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the first session of the

Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement.2

Consideration of proposals by Parties for amendments to the Convention under Article 15:

(a) Proposal from the Russian Federation to amend Article 4, paragraph 2(f), of the

Convention;

(b) Proposal from Papua New Guinea and Mexico to amend Articles 7 and 18 of the Convention.

Report of the Adaptation Committee. Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage associated with Climate Change Impacts. Development and transfer of technologies and implementation of the Technology Mechanism:3

(a) Joint annual report of the Technology Executive Committee and the Climate Technology

Centre and Network;

(b) Review of the effective implementation of the Climate Technology Centre and Network.

Second review of the adequacy of Article 4, paragraph 2(a) and (b), of the Convention.5 Matters relating to finance:

(a) Long-term climate finance;

(b) Matters relating to the Standing Committee on Finance;

(c) Report of the Green Climate Fund to the Conference of the Parties and guidance to the

Green Climate Fund;

(d) Report of the Global Environment Facility to the Conference of the Parties and guidance

to the Global Environment Facility.

(e) Sixth review of the Financial Mechanism

(f) Process to identify the information to be provided by Parties in accordance with Article 9,

paragraph 5, of the Paris Agreement.

Reporting from and review of Parties included in Annex I to the Convention. Reporting from Parties not included in Annex I to the Convention. Capacity-building under the Convention.6 Implementation of Article 4, paragraphs 8 and 9, of the Convention:

(a) Implementation of the Buenos Aires programme of work on adaptation and response

measures (decision 1/CP.10);

(b) Matters relating to the least developed countries.

Assessment of the technical examination processes on mitigation and adaptation. Gender and climate change. Other matters referred to the Conference of the Parties by the subsidiary bodies. Administrative, financial and institutional matters:

(a) Audit report and financial statements for 2016;

(b) Budget performance for the biennium 2016–2017;

(c) Programme budget for the biennium 2018–2019;

(d) Decision-making in the UNFCCC process;

(e) Review of the process established by decision 14/CP.1 relating to the selection and

nomination of the Executive Secretary (at the level of Under-Secretary-General) and the

Deputy Executive Secretary (at the level of Assistant Secretary-General).

High-level segment:

(a) Statements by Parties;

(b) Statements by observer organizations.

Other matters. Conclusion of the session:

(a) Adoption of the draft report of the Conference of the Parties on its twenty-third session;

(b) Closure of the session.

COP 23 Provisional Agenda Foot Notes: (1 The annotations to this agenda sub-item will include details on the joint meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) and the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement to review progress on the implementation of the work programme under the Paris Agreement, mandated in paragraph 10 of decision 1/CMA.1. The outcomes of the President’s consultations on the vulnerability of Africa will also be taken up under this agenda sub-item. 2 At COP 22, negotiations under this agenda item resulted in a mandate for the Presidency and incoming Presidency to consult with Parties on the organization of the 2018 Facilitative Dialogue. Follow-up related to the outcomes of those consultations will therefore be conducted under this item.

3 Consideration of the regular agenda sub-item “Linkages between the Technology Mechanism and the Financial Mechanism” was deferred until COP 24 (decision 14/CP.22, paragraph 10). It has therefore not been included in the provisional agenda. 4 The mandate for this review can be found in decision 2/CP.17 annex VII paragraph 20. 5 Parties may recall that at COP 4, it “proved impossible to reach any agreed conclusions or decisions” on this matter (FCCC/CP/1998/16, para. 64). The item was therefore included in the provisional agenda for the fifth session of the COP in accordance with rules 10(c) and 16 of the draft rules of procedure being applied. The COP, at its fifth session, could not reach a conclusion on this matter (FCCC/CP/1999/6, para. 18) and following rules 10(c) and 16 of the draft rules of procedure being applied, the item was included in the provisional agenda for the sixth up to, and including, the twelfth sessions of the COP with a footnote reflecting a proposal made by the Group of 77 and China to amend the item to read “Review of the adequacy of implementation of Article 4, paragraph 2(a) and (b), of the Convention”. On a proposal by the President, and on the basis of the recommendation made by the SBI, it was decided at COP 14 to defer consideration of this item to COP 16 (FCCC/CP/2008/7, para. 10). The COP, at its sixteenth session, based on a proposal by the President, deferred its consideration of this item, pursuant to rule 13 of the draft rules of procedure being applied, to COP 17. This item was held in abeyance at COP 17, COP 18, COP 19, COP 20, COP 21 and COP 22, and in accordance with rule 16 of the draft rules of procedure being applied, it will be considered at COP 23. 6 The annotations to this agenda item will include the annual technical progress report of the Paris Committee on Capacity-building (decision 2/CP.22, annex, paragraph 17) and the fourth review of the implementation of the framework for capacity-building in countries with economies in transition (decision 21/CP.18, paragraph 4).