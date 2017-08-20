IPCC Selects Author for New Climate Science Reports

New Delhi (ABC Live): IPCC Climate Science Reports : The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has selected the author teams to begin work on two new IPCC Climate Science Reports – the first on the ocean and the cryosphere, and the second on sustainable land management, food security and greenhouse gases in terrestrial ecosystems.

IPCC Climate Science Reports are a key input into the international negotiations to tackle climate change. The two reports will be included in the upcoming Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), which will also comprise a special report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the central aim of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Regarding the Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate, IPCC Working Group II Co-Chair Hans Pörtner said:

“This Special IPCC Climate Science Report is unique in IPCC history and reflects the increasing awareness of how important and at the same time how fragile the ocean is as a life-sustaining unit of our planet. The ocean offers many services to ecosystems and humankind, from climate regulation to food supply. At the same time, ocean-cryosphere-atmosphere interactions will shape sea-level rise as a major challenge to human civilization.”

Debra Roberts, Working Group II Co-Chair added: “As an IPCC Special Report focused on two Earth systems which together cover the majority of the planet’s surface and which affect the majority of the global population, a diverse and skilled author team is critical in ensuring a report of the highest policy relevance.”

Speaking about the Special Report on Climate Change and Land,Professor Jim Skea, Co-Chair of Working Group III said:

“Understanding how human activities on land affect and are affected by climate change was seen as a priority area by Governments. Now that the expert team is complete, the IPCC can begin its work assessing scientific research in key areas including sustainable land management and food security.”

The IPCC Working Group Bureaux paid particular attention to geographic representation, gender balance and prior IPCC experience in its decisions.

“The team brings together diverse and global expertise. The Bureau looks forward to working with the experts to produce a report that will be highly relevant to policymakers at national, regional and local levels,” added Professor P.R. Shukla, Co-Chair of Working Group III.

“We received hundreds of excellent nominations and the selection process was extremely tough,” said IPCC Vice-Chair Youba Sokona. “But this is just one way to get involved. Once the team produces its first draft, we will need experts from across the globe to comment on it, so look out for further IPCC announcements.”

To learn more about the IPCC Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate, see here.

Read the IPCC press release on the Special Report on Climate Change and Land here.