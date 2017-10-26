Indonesia Becomes the 100th Member of Madrid Union

Geneva (ABC Live): Madrid Union : In a landmark moment in Madrid System history, the Government of Indonesia has deposited its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with WIPO’s Director General, making Indonesia the 100th member of the Madrid Union. The Protocol will enter into force for Indonesia on January 2, 2018.

tarting January 2, local brand owners in Indonesia can file a single international application under the Madrid System to protect their marks in the territories of the System’s other members. Membership in the Madrid Union will offer Indonesian enterprises a straightforward path to new markets—including top export destinations like the United States, the European Union, China and Japan.

Likewise, from early next year, foreign enterprises and brand owners can use the Madrid System to seek trademark protection for their products and services in Indonesia, a leader in the global marketplace and one of the top-five fastest growing G20 economies.

Indonesia is the eighth member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to join the Madrid Union, a move that further reinforces ASEAN’s goal of promoting technology transfer throughout the region and stimulating innovation through strengthened IP-rights cooperation.

The deposit, made by H.E. Dr. Yasonna Laoly, Minister for Law and Human Rights, includes declarations under Article 5(2)(b) of the Protocol (extension of refusal period to 18 months) and Rule 20bis(6)(b) of the Common Regulations (recording of licenses in the International Register has no effect in Indonesia).

With the accession of Indonesia, the Madrid Protocol becomes the fifth WIPO-administered treaty with 100 or more contracting parties (along with the WIPO Convention, the Paris Convention, the Berne Convention and the PCT).

Protecting your brand in Indonesia

Indonesia’s accession spotlights the Madrid System’s emergence as a key component of protecting marks internationally, offering a convenient and cost-effective solution for brand owners worldwide.

If you’re interested in seeking protection for your trademark in Indonesia, use the Global Brand Database to browse over 870,000 marks currently registered in that market before you file an international application.

And stay tuned – information about Indonesia’s trademark laws and practices will soon be available in the Member Profiles Database.

Are you the holder of an international registration? Use our online e-Subsequent Designation service and expand the scope of protection to include Indonesia’s vast consumer market. Then, track the status of your request with Madrid Monitor.

About the Madrid System

The Madrid System makes it possible for you to apply for trademark protection in up to 116 territories by filing a single international application with the national or regional IP office of a Madrid System member.

With the Madrid System, the process of multinational trademark registration is streamlined through a single application and management process.

Today, the Madrid Registry is focused on delivering a streamlined, customer-driven experience for users throughout the lifecycle of their mark with its evolving suite of e-services and online resources. Learn more

The Madrid System is a reliable, convenient and cost-effective solution for registering and managing your trademarks in countries representing more than 80 percent of world trade. WIPO manages the operation of the Madrid System and offers its users a wide range of services. Specialized Madrid System online tools simplify the international trademark registration process, putting you in control at each stage of your trademark’s lifecycle.