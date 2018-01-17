Indo-Japanese Joint Naval Exercise Starts on January 17

New Delhi (ABC Live): Indo-Japanese Joint Naval Exercise : A High Level Meeting between Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Japan Coast Guard (JCG) was held at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi on January 15, 2018 under the provisions of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the two agencies in 2006.

The Indian delegation was led by ICG Director General Shri Rajendra Singh while KCG was led by its Commandant Admiral Satoshi Nakajima in the meeting. It focused on augmenting the operational level interaction and capacity building in areas of search and rescue, pollution response and maritime law enforcement.

Relations between the two Coast Guards go back a long way with ICG ships calling on ports in Japan for professional interactions since 2000. This meeting and visit is in continuation of the efforts by the governments of the two countries to enhance cooperation between the two Coast Guards in the field of maritime safety and security at sea.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen the mutual cooperation in accordance with the provisions of the MoC. Sharing of best management practices and continuation of personnel exchange were agreed upon during the meeting.

Japan Coast Guard Ship Tsugaru has arrived at Chennai on 12 January for participating in the Indo-Japanese Joint Naval Exercise that is scheduled on 17 January. Both the DG ICG and the Commander JCG will be travelling to Chennai to oversee the Joint exercise.

The meeting was significant in providing added impetus to the already existing professional relationship between the Coast Guards of India and Japan.

