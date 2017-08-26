Indian Self Styled Baba Challenges Rule of Law

Breaking News

Chandigarh (ABC Live): Indian Self Styled Baba :Today an Indian Self Styled Baba Challenged Rule of Law established in India by constitution of India, when all rules and procedures in Indian law books were ignored to bring Sirsa a small town of state Haryana in India based Indian Self Styled Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim to CBI court at Panchkula.

It is to mention here that Gurmeet Ram Rahim was facing rap charges and for same CBI court was hearing the case since 24 September 2002 and today , i.e. 25/08/2017 the CBI Court has to pronounce it verdict after trial which kept on for more than 15 long years.

In 2002, a female follower of Gurmeet Ram Rahim allegedly wrote an anonymous letter to then Prime Minister of India Atal Vajpayee, Chief Justice of India and others high ranked functionaries of Indian administrative system accusing self styled God Man of sexual abuse.

The Hon’ble High Court of Punjab and Haryana ordered a CBI probe into the incident on 24 September 2002.

In the same year, murder charges of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, levied against him Gurmeet Ram Rahim as he had published was news regarding rapes committed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim on the basis of letter written by  a female follower and for the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda manager Ranjit Singh.

Known as “Rockstar Baba”, Singh is often spotted in shiny, colourful clothes and has performed in half a dozen music videosHe has also earned the nickname “Guru of Bling” because of his preference for ornate jewellery.

As per reports there have been about 300 incidents of violence reported from across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and  31 people have died and about 300 have been injured in the violence which ensued after the court verdict.

