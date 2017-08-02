Indian Air Force Investigates 29 Air Accidents in Three years

New Delhi (ABC Live):Air Accidents :Every aircraft accident/incident is thoroughly investigated by a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of accident and the recommendations of the completed Court of Inquiry are implemented.

Various preventive measures are being taken including invigoration of Aviation Safety Organization, streamlining of accident/ incident reporting procedure, analytical studies and quality audits of the aircraft fleets to identify vulnerable areas to avoid aircraft accidents. Accident prevention programmes have been given an added thrust to identify risk prone/hazardous areas specific to the aircraft fleets and operational environment to ensure safe practices/procedures.

Year-wise details of accidents involving aircraft and helicopters of Indian Air Force and number of pilots who lost their lives in these accidents during the last three years (2014-15 to 2016-17) and the current year 2017-18 (up to 27.07.2017) are as under:

Year No. of Air Accidents No. of pilots killed Aircraft Helicopter 2014-15 09 01 03 2015-16 05 01 Nil 2016-17 08 02 02 2017-18 (upto 27.07.17) 02 01 04

An aircraft sometimes may have certain design deficiencies, which get duly rectified as it is exploited in service.

This information was given by Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri Parvez Hashmi in Rajya Sabha today.