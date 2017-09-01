India Yields Bumper Horticulture Crops in 2016-17

New Delhi (ABC Live):Horticulture Crops : The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has released the Third Advance Estimates of Area and Production of Horticulture Crops for 2016-17. These estimates are based on the information received from different State/UTs in the country.

The following table summarizes the Third Advance Estimates of area and Production of horticulture crops for the year 2016-17 along with Second Advance Estimates for 2016-17 and Final Estimates for 2015-16:

(Area in ‘000 Ha, Production in ‘000MT)

Total Horticulture 2016-17 (Third Advance Estimate) 2016-17 (Second Advance Estimate) 2015-16 (Final) % change of 2016-17 (Third Adv. Est.) with respect to: 2016-17 2015-16 (Second Adv. Est.) (Final Est.) Area 25109 24925 24472 0.7 2.6 Production 299853(record) 295164 286188 1.6 4.8

Highlights of the “Third Advance Estimates” for 2016-17:

The record production of horticulture crops in the country during 2016-17 is estimated to be around 300 million tonnes which is 4.8% higher as compared to the previous year’s i.e. 2015-16 estimates.

The area under horticulture crops has increased from 24.5 million ha to 25.1 million ha in 2016-17, recording an increase of 2.6% over previous year.

Fruit production during the current year is estimated to be record 93.7 million tonnes which is about 3.9% higher than the previous year.

Production of vegetables is estimated to be record around 176 million tonnes which is 4.2% higher than the previous year.

Ø With 21.7 million tonnes estimated onion production in the country, there is an increase of 3.8% over the previous year. The major onion producing States are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat.

Ø Record potato production in the country has increased from 43.4 million tonnes to 48.2 million tonnes in the current year which is 11.1% higher than the previous year. Major Potato growing States are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Ø During the current year tomato production is estimated to be around 19.5 million tonnes which is 4.3% higher than the previous year. The major tomato growing States are Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat etc.

Production of flowers is estimated to be around 2.3 million tonnes which is 4.3% higher than the previous year.

Production of Aromatics & Medicinal Plants is estimated to be around 1.04 million tonnes which is 2% higher than the previous year.

During the current year the record production of Plantation crops (areca nut, cashewnut, cocoa and coconut) is estimated to be around 18.3 million tonnes which is 10.2% higher than the previous year.

Record production of spices is estimated to be around 8.2 million tonnes which is 17.4% higher than the previous year.

