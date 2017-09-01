India Yields Bumper Horticulture Crops in 2016-17

New Delhi (ABC Live):Horticulture Crops : The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has released the Third Advance Estimates of Area and Production of Horticulture Crops for 2016-17. These estimates are based on the information received from different State/UTs in the country.
The following table summarizes the Third Advance Estimates of area and Production of horticulture crops for the year 2016-17 along with Second Advance Estimates for 2016-17 and Final Estimates for 2015-16:
(Area in ‘000 Ha, Production in ‘000MT)
|Total Horticulture
|2016-17 (Third Advance Estimate)
|2016-17 (Second Advance Estimate)
|2015-16 (Final)
|% change of 2016-17 (Third Adv. Est.) with respect to:
|2016-17
|2015-16
|(Second Adv. Est.)
|(Final Est.)
|Area
|25109
|24925
|24472
|0.7
|2.6
|Production
|299853(record)
|295164
|286188
|1.6
|4.8
Highlights of the “Third Advance Estimates” for 2016-17:
- The record production of horticulture crops in the country during 2016-17 is estimated to be around 300 million tonnes which is 4.8% higher as compared to the previous year’s i.e. 2015-16 estimates.
- The area under horticulture crops has increased from 24.5 million ha to 25.1 million ha in 2016-17, recording an increase of 2.6% over previous year.
- Fruit production during the current year is estimated to be record 93.7 million tonnes which is about 3.9% higher than the previous year.
- Production of vegetables is estimated to be record around 176 million tonnes which is 4.2% higher than the previous year.
Ø With 21.7 million tonnes estimated onion production in the country, there is an increase of 3.8% over the previous year. The major onion producing States are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat.
Ø Record potato production in the country has increased from 43.4 million tonnes to 48.2 million tonnes in the current year which is 11.1% higher than the previous year. Major Potato growing States are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.
Ø During the current year tomato production is estimated to be around 19.5 million tonnes which is 4.3% higher than the previous year. The major tomato growing States are Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat etc.
- Production of flowers is estimated to be around 2.3 million tonnes which is 4.3% higher than the previous year.
- Production of Aromatics & Medicinal Plants is estimated to be around 1.04 million tonnes which is 2% higher than the previous year.
- During the current year the record production of Plantation crops (areca nut, cashewnut, cocoa and coconut) is estimated to be around 18.3 million tonnes which is 10.2% higher than the previous year.
- Record production of spices is estimated to be around 8.2 million tonnes which is 17.4% higher than the previous year.