India Successfully Tests Fire Guided PINAKA

New Delhi (ABC Live): DRDO successfully test fired the Guided PINAKA from Launch Complex-III, ITR, Chandipur today at 12:45 PM for further enhanced range. PINAKA Rocket Mark-II, equipped with navigation, guidance and control kit, is transformed to a Guided PINAKA. The conversion has facilitated to enhance the range and improve the accuracy of PINAKA. The Mission met all the objectives. The Radars, Electro Optical and Telemetry Systems at ITR Chandipur tracked and monitored the vehicle all through the flight path. The guided PINAKA is developed combinedly by ARDE Pune, RCI and DRDL, Hyderabad. ITR, Chandipur provided the range and launch support.

SA to RM and DG (Missiles and Strategic Systems) Dr G Satheesh Reddy who was present during the launch operations said that the success of Guided PINAKA has reinforced the technological strength of the country in converting unguided systems into weapons of high precision. Director ARDE, Pune Dr KM Rajan, Director, RCI, Hyderabad Shri BHVS Narayana Murthy, Director, ITR, Chandipur Dr BK Das, Director HEMRL, Pune Shri KPS Murthy and, Director PXE, Chandipur Shri R Appavuraj monitored the Launch operations.

The Defence Minister Shri Manohar Parrikar congratulated both the Army and the DRDO for developing the Guided PINAKA in a very short span of time. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr S Christopher applauded this shining example of the synergy between the Armed Forces and the DRDO. DG, (Armament & Combat Engineering Systems), DRDO Shri Pravin K Mehta also congratulated team Pinaka for their successful endeavour.

The Deputy Chief of Army Staff (P&S) Lt Gen Subrata Saha, DG Artillery Lt Gen PK Srivastava and other Senior Army Officers witnessed the successful launch.