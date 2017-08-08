India Signs Defence Deals with 21 Countries

New Delhi (ABC Live): Defence Deals ; India has signed agreements / Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on defence cooperation with several countries, which cover a range of activities including training, exchange of personnel and financial aspects of cooperation. A list of such agreements / MOUs signed over the past three years is as under:-

LIST OF MILITARY OR Defence Deals SIGNED WITH FOREIGN COUNTRIES FOR LAST THREE YEARS (FROM 1ST AUGUST 2014)

Sl.No. Name of Country Title Date of Signing 1 Bangladesh MoU between the Coast Guards for establishment of Collaborative Relationship to Combat Transnational Illegal activities at sea and Develop Regional Cooperation 06.06.2015 MoU on Defence Cooperation Framework 08.04.2017 2 Botswana MoU on secondment of Indian Armed Forces Personnel to the Botswana Defence Forces 15.09.2014 3 France Inter-Governmental Agreement for procurement of 36 Rafale aircrafts. 23.09.2016 4 Fiji MoU on Bilateral Defence Cooperation 29.05.2017 5 Japan MoU on Defence Cooperation and Exchange 01.09.2014 Agreement concerning the Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology. 12.12.2015 Agreement concerning security measures for protection of classified military information 12.12.2015 6 Kazakhstan MoU on Defence and Military Technical Cooperation 08.07.2015 7 Kenya MoU on Cooperation in the field of Defence Cooperation 11.07.2016 8 Kyrgyzstan Defence Cooperation Agreement 12.07.2015 9 Oman MoU on Military Cooperation 22.05.2016 MoU to cooperate on Maritime Issues 22.05.2016 Protocol between the Air Forces on Flight Safety Information Exchange 22.05.2016 MoU between the Coast Guards in the field of Marine Crime Prevention at Sea 22.05.2016 10 Portugal MoU on Defence Cooperation 07.01.2017 11 Republic of Korea MoU between the Defence Acquisition Program Administration of RoK and the Ministry of Defence, India to develop and strengthen defence industry cooperation and to establish Special Strategic Partnership including close cooperation in Naval Ship Building. 21.04.2017 12 Russia Agreement on Training of Indian Armed Forces personnel in the Russian Military Training Establishment 11.12.2014 Agreement between the MoD of India and the MoD of Russia on Cooperation in Aircraft Flight Safety 21.01.2015 Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation in the field of Helicopter Engineering. 24.12.2015 Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Russian Federation on Supply of S-400 Triumph Air Defence Missile Systems to the Republic of India. 15.10.2016 Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Russian Federation for construction of follow-on ships of Project 11356 in Russia and in India. 15.10.2016 13 Seychelles MoU for Cooperation in the field of Hydrography 11.03.2015 14 Singapore Defence Cooperation Agreement 23.11.2015 15 Spain MoU on sharing classified information 04.03.2015 16 Sudan MoU on Defence Cooperation and Exchanges 13.03.2015 17 Tanzania MoU on Cooperation in the field of Hydrography 19.06.2015 18 Turkmenistan Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Defence 11.07.2015 19 United Arab Emirates MoU concerning Mutual Protection of Classified Information 23.05.2016 Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Defence Industry. 25.01.2017 20 USA New Framework for the India-US Defence Relationship 03.06.2015 Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) 29.08.2016 21 Vietnam MoU between Coast Guards for establishment of collaborative relationship to combat transnational crime and develop mutual cooperation 25.05.2015 Programme of Cooperation between the Vietnam People’s Air Force & Air Defence and Indian Air Force 05.12.2016

India has defence partnerships with several countries including France, Israel, Russia and United States, as well as countries in our immediate and extended neighbourhood.

This information was given by Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Dr. Sanjay Sinh in Rajya Sabha today.