India Signs Defence Deals with 21 Countries

New Delhi (ABC Live): Defence Deals ; India has signed agreements / Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on defence cooperation with several countries, which cover a range of activities including training, exchange of personnel and financial aspects of cooperation. A list of such agreements / MOUs signed over the past three years is as under:-
LIST OF MILITARY OR Defence Deals SIGNED WITH FOREIGN COUNTRIES FOR LAST THREE YEARS (FROM 1ST AUGUST 2014)
|Sl.No.
|Name of Country
|Title
|Date of Signing
|1
|Bangladesh
|MoU between the Coast Guards for establishment of Collaborative Relationship to Combat Transnational Illegal activities at sea and Develop Regional Cooperation
|06.06.2015
|MoU on Defence Cooperation Framework
|08.04.2017
|2
|Botswana
|MoU on secondment of Indian Armed Forces Personnel to the Botswana Defence Forces
|15.09.2014
|3
|France
|Inter-Governmental Agreement for procurement of 36 Rafale aircrafts.
|23.09.2016
|4
|Fiji
|MoU on Bilateral Defence Cooperation
|29.05.2017
|5
|Japan
|MoU on Defence Cooperation and Exchange
|01.09.2014
|Agreement concerning the Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology.
|12.12.2015
|Agreement concerning security measures for protection of classified military information
|12.12.2015
|6
|Kazakhstan
|MoU on Defence and Military Technical Cooperation
|08.07.2015
|7
|Kenya
|MoU on Cooperation in the field of Defence Cooperation
|11.07.2016
|8
|Kyrgyzstan
|Defence Cooperation Agreement
|12.07.2015
|9
|Oman
|MoU on Military Cooperation
|22.05.2016
|MoU to cooperate on Maritime Issues
|22.05.2016
|Protocol between the Air Forces on Flight Safety Information Exchange
|22.05.2016
|MoU between the Coast Guards in the field of Marine Crime Prevention at Sea
|22.05.2016
|10
|Portugal
|MoU on Defence Cooperation
|07.01.2017
|11
|Republic of Korea
|MoU between the Defence Acquisition Program Administration of RoK and the Ministry of Defence, India to develop and strengthen defence industry cooperation and to establish Special Strategic Partnership including close cooperation in Naval Ship Building.
|21.04.2017
|12
|Russia
|Agreement on Training of Indian Armed Forces personnel in the Russian Military Training Establishment
|11.12.2014
|Agreement between the MoD of India and the MoD of Russia on Cooperation in Aircraft Flight Safety
|21.01.2015
|Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation in the field of Helicopter Engineering.
|24.12.2015
|Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Russian Federation on Supply of S-400 Triumph Air Defence Missile Systems to the Republic of India.
|15.10.2016
|Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Russian Federation for construction of follow-on ships of Project 11356 in Russia and in India.
|15.10.2016
|13
|Seychelles
|MoU for Cooperation in the field of Hydrography
|11.03.2015
|14
|Singapore
|Defence Cooperation Agreement
|23.11.2015
|15
|Spain
|MoU on sharing classified information
|04.03.2015
|16
|Sudan
|MoU on Defence Cooperation and Exchanges
|13.03.2015
|17
|Tanzania
|MoU on Cooperation in the field of Hydrography
|19.06.2015
|18
|Turkmenistan
|Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Defence
|11.07.2015
|19
|United Arab Emirates
|MoU concerning Mutual Protection of Classified Information
|23.05.2016
|Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Defence Industry.
|25.01.2017
|20
|USA
|New Framework for the India-US Defence Relationship
|03.06.2015
|Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA)
|29.08.2016
|21
|Vietnam
|MoU between Coast Guards for establishment of collaborative relationship to combat transnational crime and develop mutual cooperation
|25.05.2015
|Programme of Cooperation between the Vietnam People’s Air Force & Air Defence and Indian Air Force
|05.12.2016
India has defence partnerships with several countries including France, Israel, Russia and United States, as well as countries in our immediate and extended neighbourhood.
This information was given by Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Dr. Sanjay Sinh in Rajya Sabha today.