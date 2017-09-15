India Signs 15 MoUs with Japan During Shinzo Abe India Visit

New Delhi (ABC Live): Shinzo Abe India Visit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today jointly laid the foundation stone for India’s first high speed rail project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the occasion, at a large public meeting in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister spoke of the high ambition and willpower of “New India.” He congratulated the people of India on the occasion, and said that the bullet train project will provide speed and progress, and deliver results quickly. He said the Government’s focus is on increasing productivity through high speed connectivity. The Prime Minister thanked Japan for the technical and financial help given to India, for this project. He praised Prime Minister Abe for the fact that this project is being launched within such a short time.

The Prime Minister said that this high speed railway would not only bring two cities closer, but also bring the people living hundreds of kilometers away, closer to each other. He said a new economic system is being developed along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, and the entire area would become a single economic zone.

The Prime Minister said technology is useful only if it provides benefit to the common man. He said the technology transfer envisaged in this project will benefit Indian Railways, and boost the “Make in India” initiative. He said the project would be eco-friendly as well as human-friendly. He said “high-speed corridors” would be regions for rapid growth in the future.

The Prime Minister said that the Government is working to ensure that infrastructure is developed keeping in mind futuristic requirements. He expressed confidence that everyone would work together to complete this project in the shortest possible time.

List of MoUs/Agreements signed during the visit of Prime Minister of Japan to India (September 14, 2017)

S. No. Memorandums Description A. Disaster Risk Management 1 MOC between the Ministry of Home Affairs, of the Government of the Republic of India and the Cabinet Office of the Government of Japan Aims to cooperate and collaborate in the field of disaster risk reduction and to share the experiences, knowledge and policies on disaster prevention. C. Skills Development 2 MoC in the field of Japanese Language Education in India between MEA and MOFA, Japan To further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of Japanese language education in India D. Connectivity 3 India Japan Act East Forum To enhance connectivity and promote developmental projects in the North Eastern Region of India in an efficient and effective manner E. Economic & Commercial 4 Arrangement between India Post and Japan Post on Administrative Instruction for the Implementation of Cool EMS service Aims at implementing the commercial arrangement of “Cool EMS” service between the Japan Post and India Post through which fresh food can be sent from Japan to India in cool boxes to facilitate for the Japanese expatriates in India F. Investment ( Gujarat) 5 India-Japan Investment Promotion Road map between DIPP and METI To facilitate and accelerate the Japanese investments in India 6 MOC between METI and the State of Gujarat on ‘Japan-India special programme for Make In India’ in Mandal Bechraj-Khoraj in Gujarat To Cooperate in infrastructure development programmes in theMandal Bechraj-Khorajregion G. Civil Aviation 7 Exchange of RoD on Civil Aviation Cooperation (Open Sky) It opens skies between India and Japan i.e. Indian and Japanese carriers can mount now unlimited number of flights to the selected cities of each other’s countries.

H. Science & Technology 8 Agreement for International joint exchange programme between interdisciplinary theoretical and mathematical sciences programme (iTHEMS), RIKEN and National Centres for Biological Sciences (Simons-NCBS) To establish a Joint Exchange Program to identify and foster talented young scientists from both the countriesto collaborate in the field of theoretical biology 9 Joint Research Contract between National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology (AIST), Japan and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) To conduct joint research and to establish an

International Center named as “ D BT-AIST I nternational CENter for Translational & Environmental Research (DAICENTER)” at AIST, Japan in order to promote science and technology in both the institutions and countries. 10 MOU Between DBT and National Institute of Advanced Science & Technology (AIST) To promote research collaboration between DBT Research Institutes and AIST in the field of Life Science and Biotechnology I. Sports 11 MoU on International Academic and Sports Exchange between Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE)and Nippon Sports Science University, Japan (NSSU) To facilitate and deepen international education cooperation and exchanges betweenLakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, India and Nippon Sport Science University, Japan 12 MoU on International Academic and Sports Exchange between Sports Authority of India and Nippon Sports Science University, Japan (NSSU) To facilitate and deepen international education cooperation and exchanges between both Sports Authority of India and Nippon Sport Science University , Japan 13 LETTER OF INTENT between Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) and University of Tsukuba, Japan To strengthen strategic collaboration, joint research programme and exchanges betweenLakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, India and University of Tsukuba, Japan 14 LETTER OF INTENT between Sports Authority of India and University of Tsukuba, Japan To strengthen strategic collaboration, joint research programme and exchanges betweenUniversity of Tsukuba, Japan and Sports Authority of India J. Academics/Think Tank 15 MoU between RIS and IDE-JETRO for promotion of Cooperation in Research Related Activities To promote institutional cooperation between RIS and IDE-JETRO to strengthen the capacity of researchand effectiveness of dissemination of research findings