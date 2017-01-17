Draft Fuel Efficiency Norms for Heavy Duty Vehicles

New Delhi (ABC Live): Draft Fuel Efficiency Norms :The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that the draft norms on fuel efficiency for heavy duty vehicles will be released on 1st April, 2017. The Minister made the announcement during his address at the Saksham 2017, month long awareness drive on fuel conservation, at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi today. He said that the BS IV fuel will be available across the country from April, 2017 and that the Ministry is already planning and working on bringing in BS VI fuel by 2020.

Draft Fuel Efficiency Norms : Speaking at the event, Shri Pradhan urged everyone to follow fuel conservation steps and contribute to saving of energy and fuel wherever they can. He added there are more than 15 Cr two wheelers and more than 3 Cr three wheelers currently on roads in India. By turning off vehicle engine at red light stops of traffic signal, about 2 % of fuel can be saved which translates to Rs 14000 Cr of saving for the country. Drawing a parallel to the PMUY which has an allocation of Rs 8000 Cr to distribute LPG cylinders to 5 Cr BPL families across the country, Shri Pradhan highlighted the importance of energy/fuel conservation for saving costs that could be used for other developmental projects. He informed that over 1.60 Cr LPG connections have been given under PMUY since its launch in May 2016.

Shri Pradhan inaugurated the month long awareness drive on fuel conservation called Saksham 2017 (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav), organized by PCRA and other Oil and Gas PSUs. Saksham 2017 is aimed to create awareness amongst masses towards judicious utilization and conservation of petroleum products along with use of energy efficient appliances and switching to cleaner fuels.

The Minister released the Saksham – logo at the event. He also administered the oath of conservation to all the participants including school children who were present at the event. Digital certificates for showing commitment to fuel conservation were also launched by the Minister. Minister also awarded the National school winners of essay and painting competitions which included study tour for children to Japan, laptops & cash prizes. The awards are to encourage children for continuing their efforts and enhancing their knowledge on energy conservation. Shri Pradhan also flagged off publicity vans to spread conservation awareness.

Shri Pradhan underlined the need for energy security and conservation for future generation and for providing clean fuel for poor households. He appealed to all citizens to participate in this festival and adopt practices/behavioural changes leading to fuel saving such as LPG, PNG, CNG. He said that the children are our present and also the future and we should educate them to conserve energy and fuel. He encouraged the children to take up fuel conservation in their families, just as they have taken up on Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.

Calling for efforts on public participation and partnership on energy/fuel conservation, Shri Pradhan dedicated Saksham 2017 to the country.

During this month long drive, thousands of workshops will be held on Draft Fuel Efficiency Norms for drivers of commercial vehicles and housewives, cooks on adopting simple fuel saving measures. Saksham is aimed to show path of fuel conservation through activities like Quiz Show, Saksham Asian Cycling Championship, Walkathons & concerts across the country.