India Revives Five Closed Fertilizer Plants

New Delhi (ABC Live): Closed Fertilizer Plants : Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh L.Mandaviya, in a written reply to a question on revival of closed fertilizer plants in Rajya Sabha today, informed that at present eight fertilizer public sector plants have been lying closed. Out of these closed plants presently five plants namely Talcher, Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni are being revived by setting up Ammonia–Urea plants of 1.27 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) capacity each, the Minister informed.

Gorakhpur & Sindri units of Fertilizer Corporation of India limited (FCIL) and Barauni unit of Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL) are being revived by means of Special Purpose Vehicle of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) through nomination route. A Joint Venture (JV) Company named “Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL)” comprising of National Thermal Power Corporation, Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and FCIL/HFCL has been formed, Shi Mandaviya stated.

Further the Minister informed that the Talcher Unit of FCIL is being revived on ‘Nomination basis’ by a Consortium of PSUs namely Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF), GAIL(India) Limited, CIL and FCIL. A JV Company named “Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL)” has been formed. Ramagundam unit of FCIL is being revived on nomination basis by consortium of PSUs namely Engineers India Limited (EIL), National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and FCIL. A JV Company named “Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited” has been formed.

Expected date of operationalization of these plants are as under:

Fertilizer Plant Expected month of operationalization Talcher December, 2020 Ramagundam November, 2018 Gorakhpur August, 2020 Sindri September, 2020 Barauni October, 2020