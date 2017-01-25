India Releases Its National Action Plan for Children

New Delhi (ABC Live): National Action Plan for Children, 2016 (NPAC) was launched at a special function held to celebrate the National Girl Child Day in New Delhi today. The function was attended by the Minister of WCD, Smt Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Secretary WCD, Ms. Leena Nair, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Smt. Preeti Sudan among others. The NPAC has been developed by the Ministry of Women & Child Development. It seeks to ensure the following:

The Action Plan has four key priority areas; survival, health and nutrition; education and development; protection and participation.

The NPAC defines objectives, sub-objectives, strategies , action points and indicators for measuring progress under the four key priority areas and also identifies key stakeholders for the implementation of different strategies.

The plan also puts focus on new and emerging concerns for children such as online child abuse, children affected by natural and man-made disasters and climate change, etc.

The strategies and action points largely draw upon the existing programmes and schemes of various Ministries/Departments. However, for new and emerging issues related to children; it also suggests formulation of new programmes and strategies, as required.

The plan takes into account the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and provides a roadmap towards achieving them though co-ordination and convergence with different stakeholders.

The National Policy for Children (2013) provides for formation of a National Co-ordination and Action Group (NCAG) under the Ministry of Women and Child Development to coordinate and implement the plan and monitor the progress with other Ministries concerned as its members.