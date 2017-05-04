IMF Reports on Reforming Energy Policy in India

New Delhi (ABC Live); Reforming Energy Policy :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its working paper on “Reforming Energy Policy in India: Assessing the Options”

India has recently made considerable progress in reforming energy prices. Gasoline prices were liberalized in 2010, and diesel and natural gas prices in 2014.

Additionally, India has introduced a (quite novel from an international perspective) excise tax (the Clean Environment Cess) on coal production and imports, amounting to INR 400 ($6.00) per ton of coal in 2016.3 Subsidies remain for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), kerosene, and electricity, given the first two fuels are consumed disproportionately by low-income households, while substantially higher electricity prices might run counter to the goal of displacing household biomass use with power grid access.

There are nonetheless reasons why policymakers may wish to continue the direction of recent fuel price reforms, particularly by continued increases in the coal tax. One reason is that further reform can be in India’s own interest due the environmental benefits.

The main domestic environmental cost of burning coal is outdoor air pollution, which exacerbates mortality rates for various (e.g., cardiovascular and pulmonary) diseases.

Outdoor air pollution from fossil and non-fossil sources prematurely killed an estimated 0.53 people per 1,000 of the population in 2010 in India, or about 650,000 in total.

Mortality rates, and average air pollution concentrations, in India are already on the high side relative to those in most other selected countries but they are set to worsen especially rapidly in India with growth in future fuel use and rising urban population exposure to its emissions.

Reflecting domestic health costs in fossil fuel prices promotes a more efficient allocation of India’s scarce resources, by helping to curb use of polluting fuels that would otherwise be excessive.

