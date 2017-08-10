India Provides Scholarships to Scheduled Tribes Students

New Delhi (ABC Live): Scheduled Tribes Students : Ministry of Tribal Affairs provides scholarships to students belonging to Scheduled Tribes (STs) for pursuing higher education at Graduate/ Post Graduate level in the fields such as Engineering, Information Technology etc. in identified Institutions of excellence under the scheme ‘National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST students’.

Financial assistance under the scheme is provided directly to beneficiaries and concerned institutions. The details of funds released for ‘Scholarship for Higher Education of ST students’(earlier known as Top Class Education) for pursuing higher education and beneficiaries covered in the country, including Jharkhand and Gujarat during the last three years and the current year are follows:-

(Rs. in lakhs)

2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 (as on 7.8.17) Fund released Benefi-ciaries Fund released Benefi-ciaries Fund released Benefi-ciaries Fund released Benefi-ciaries 1849.85 1850 1552.32 1017 687.75 490 506.80 552

Apart from Top Class Institutes covered by the above scheme, Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme for STs also include all Engineering, Science, Medical colleges for Graduate and Post Graduate level courses. The details of funds released to State Governments of Jharkhand and Gujarat under the Scheme Post Matric Scholarship for STs during the last three years and the current year are as under:-

(Rs. in lakh) State 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 (as on 7.8.17) Funds Released Benefi-ciaries Funds Released Benefi-ciaries Funds Released Benefi-ciaries (provisional) Funds Released Gujarat 3929.23 218570 5520.40 163989 22040.27 192322 12626.74 Jharkhand 4927.23 81768 – – 8148.39 63029 1292.50

Under the scheme ‘National Overseas Scholarship to STs for higher studies abroad’, this Ministry provides financial assistance to selected students to pursue higher studies in an accredited university/ institution abroad. The selected students are properly advised about the requisite documentation and other requirements and they are guided by the Ministry to facilitate their further studies abroad.

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Shri Jaswantsinh Bhabhor in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.