India Needs National Water Framework Bill 2016

New Delhi (ABC Live); National Water Framework Bill 2016 :A Committee constituted by the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Revejunation on 28.12.2015 under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mihir Shah suggested a draft National Water Framework Bill, 2016 which inter-alia, contains provisions for an overarching national legal framework with principles for protection, conservation, regulation and management of water as a vital and stressed natural resource.

The draft Bill was circulated to all the States/Union Territories and the concerned Central Ministries for obtaining their comments. The nine States Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have furnished their comments on this draft Bill.

Fixing a tentative date for achieving consensus is subject to concurrence/support of the State Governments/UTs. However, Secretary of this Ministry vide D.O. letter dated 20.01.2017, has communicated the benefits of National Water Framework Law (NWFL) to the Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs and requested them to support the Bill. The Minister (WR, RD & GR) vide her letter written on 14th & 21st March, 2017, has also requested Chief Ministers of all States/UTs to pass suitable resolutions in their State Assemblies in support of the draft National Water Framework Bill, 2016.

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.