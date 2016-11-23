India Invested Rs 2242 Crores in National Dairy Plan

New Delhi (ABC Live): National Dairy Plan :The Department is implementing the following Dairy Development schemes in which assistance is provided among others for creation and strengthening infrastructure for providing market access to milk & milk products which helps to reduce spoilage of milk due to high temperature:-

National Dairy Plan (Phase-I):

The Government of India has approved National Dairy Plan Phase- I (NDP-I) with an outlay of Rs. 2,242 Crorefor implementation during 2011-12 to 2018-19 as a Central Sector Scheme. The Scheme is implemented through National Dairy Development Board and the objectives of the National Dairy Plan, Phase I are:-

(a) To help increase the productivity of milch animals and thereby increase milk production to meet the rapidly growing demand for milk.

(b) To help provide rural milk producers with greater access to the organized milk-processing sector.

NDP-I is being implemented in the 18 major milk producing States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana (after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh), Orissa, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Kerala constituting 90% of the milk production. Under NDP-I, 364 projects have been approved with a total outlay of Rs.1904.22 crore out of which Rs.897.97 crore has been released to the implementing agencies. Under this scheme Bulk Milk Coolers (BMCs) for milk of 5200 thousand litres per day (TLPD) capacity has been approved to help in reducing spoilage of milk due to high temperature.

National Programme for Dairy Development under the Central Sector Scheme “National Programme for Bovine Breeding and Dairy Development (NPBBDD)”:

The new Scheme, National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) approved during 2013-14 with the budget provision of Rs.600 crore for implementation during 12th Plan. The objective of the scheme is to createdairy infrastructure for improved procurement, processing and marketing of milk and milk products.

NPBBDD is implemented throughout the country including Sikkim. Under NPDD, 31 projects have been approved with a total outlay of Rs.340.77 crore out of which Rs.140.19 crore has been released to the implementing agencies. Under this scheme, Bulk Milk Cooler for milk of 388 TLPD capacity and processing capacity of 1820 TLPD capacity has been approved to help in reducing spoilage of milk due to high temperature.

One project has been approved under NPDD in Sikkim during 2015-16 with an outlay of Rs.569.32 lakh for installation of 4 Bulk Milk Coolers and 50 chest coolers at village level, organisation of 53 new village level dairy cooperative societies and expansion/strengthening of Jorethang and Gangtok dairy plant from 25 TLPD capacity to 50 TLPD to help in reducing spoilage of milk due to high temperature.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Sudarshan Bhagat, in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.