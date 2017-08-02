All India Medical Services in India on Cards

New Delhi (ABC Live): All India Medical Services :Based on the recommendations of the Cadre Review Committee, the Ministry has sought views of all States Governments once again on the proposal for Creation of All India Medical Services to enable the Ministry of firm up its proposal.

The details regarding the vacancies in various new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) including AIIMS, New Delhi are as under:-

AIIMS Number of Vacancies Bhopal 3882 Bhubaneswar 3637 Jodhpur 4346 Patna 3844 Raipur 3801 Rishikesh 3418 New Delhi 1498

Vacancy position in various categories in AIIMS, New Delhi is regularly monitored and action for filling up of the vacant posts are being taken on regular basis.

The following measures have been taken to facilitate expeditious filling up of vacancies in the new AIIMS;

(i) separate Standing Selection Committees (SSCs) have been constituted for each of the six new AIIMS;

(ii) the upper age limit for direct recruitment against the post of Professor and Additional Professor in the six new AIIMS has been raised from the present 50 years to 58 years;

(iii) contractual appointment of faculty is also permitted as a stop gap arrangement; and

(iv) Directors of the Institutes have been delegated administrative power to appoint Additional Professors and Professors on contract basis.

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Faggan Singh Kulaste stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today