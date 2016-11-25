India Issues Labour Identification Number to 1.8 Millions Labourers

New Delhi (ABC Live):Labour Identification Number provided by Shram Suvidha Portal has been issued to about 18 Lakh units covered under various labour laws. The LIN number so allotted was communicated by using the email addresses and mobile numbers of the unit representatives available in our database.

Shram Suvidha Portal facilitates businessmen to get all kinds of registrations and submit returns that are required under labour laws at a single online window. It also makes available to them the inspection reports prepared by the enforcement agency inspectors online. The procedures have been simplified; returns and registration forms have been unified to provide a business environment that encourages compliance by reducing transaction costs and promoting ease of business.

To be able to provide all of the above unified services Shram Suvidha Portal can be accessed at the URLhttps://ShramSuvidha.Gov.in . A unit registered with different labour enforcement agencies is identified uniquely and allotted a single unique Labour Identification Number. It would not be an overstatement to say that Labour Identification Number is the pivot around which all other services work. The LIN would gradually subsume the multiple registration numbers presently being issued separately by Labour Enforcement Agencies i.e. ESIC registration Number, EPFO number, Registration or license number issued under Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition) Act, 1970, etc. This indeed would meet an objective of ease of business itself as maintenance of multiple registration numbers by businessmen itself is a cumbersome task.

It is possible due to incomplete contact details or changes in contact details some of the emails and SMSs could not be delivered to the intended recipient. Any such employer which is oblivious of the LIN allotted can know the LIN using the facility available on “ Know Your LIN ” tab on the home page of the ShramSuvidha Portal. Search for LIN can be done either using any of the identifiers such as EPFO code/ESIC Code/ PAN or a part of the name of the establishment too.

All the units need to verify their data and report any alteration or correction to us for modification through “ LIN Verification ” Service that has been made available on the ShramSuvidha Portal. An Establishment Representative can request to update the establishment related details by selecting ‘Verify Data’ option from main menu of ShramSuvidha Portal. Modifications sought by the units are verified by the Regional Head(s) of one of the Labour Enforcement Agencies using the updated record available with them and then approved in the ShramSuvidha Portal.

It is in the interest of the businessmen covered under any of the labour laws to verify the details at the earliest so that all necessary communication reaches them in time, they are able to use all the services being provided by ShramSuvidha Portal and they are not caught unawares when the existing registration numbers are done away with.

Moreover, the last date of filing returns (01 February 2017) under the following labour laws for units having Central Government as the Appropriate Government is fast approaching.

Payment of Wages Act, 1936

(i). Payment of Wages (Mines) Rules, 1956 (Form-V – [See Rule 18])

(ii). Payment of Wages (Railways) Rules, 1938 (Form-III – [See Rule 17])

(iii). Payment of Wages (Air Transport Services) Rules, 1968 (Form-VIII – [See Rule 16])

Minimum Wages Act, 1948

(i). Minimum Wages (Central) Rules, 1950) (Form-III – [See Rule 21 (4A)]

Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970

(i). Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) (Central) Rules, 1971) (Form- XXIV [See rule 82(1) and (2)])

Maternity Benefit Act, 1961

(i). Maternity Benefit (Mines and Circus) Rules 1963 (Rule 16 (1))

Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act, 1996

(i). Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Central Rules, 1998

Payment of Bonus Act, 1965

(i). Payment of Bonus Rules, 1975 (Form-D [See rule 5])

Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and conditions of Service) Act, 1979

(i). Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and conditions of Service) Central Rules, 1980 (Form – XXIII [See rule 56(1) and (2)])

Industrial Disputes Act, 1947

(i). Industrial Dispute (Central) Rules, 1957 (Form-G1 [See Rule 56A])

Earlier separate monthly returns were required to be filed by employers to ESIC and EPFO. The monthly Electronic Challan–cum-Return (ECR) for Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has now been unified and can be filed at a single place on ShramSuvidha Portal. We encourage businesses/units to verify their LIN on priority and avail the single Online Return filing facility available on ShramSuvidha Portal. Ministry is also interacting with employer associations to encourage participate in the new, easier and digital platform for labour law compliance.

Shram Suvidha Portal was launched by Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on 16 October 2014. The portal has been created with the mission to become one-stop-shop for labour law compliance and is a platform that can be shared by all the labour enforcement agencies under control of Central and State governments.