India to Forecast Floods by Satellite Telemetry

Satellite Telemetry : The flood forecasting activities of CWC makes use of manual as well as telemetry data. Automatic data acquisition and satellite based data transmission system (telemetry) installation was taken up by CWC during IX Plan under modernization of its flood forecasting services. 510 telemetry stations have been commissioned so far in various plans. 82-83% of the telemetry stations remained functional during 2015-2016. The reasons for breakdown may be technological, natural & man-made. CWC is making all out efforts in restoring the non functional telemetry stations.

The subject of flood management being under purview of the States, the schemes for flood control are formulated and implemented by concerned States as per their priority. The Union Government supplements the efforts of the States by providing technical guidance and also promotional financial assistance for management of floods in critical areas. A total of 141 works of Assam were included under Flood Management Programme (FMP) with an estimated cost of Rs. 2383.11 crore and an amount of Rs. 813.75 crore was released during XI & XII Plan, which includes Rs.748.86 crore released during XI Plan. The funds are released by MoWR, RD&GR based on the availability of funds and eligible proposals as per XII Plan guidelines.

Preparation of Emergency Action Plan (EAP) is the responsibility of respective Dam Authority & concerned State Government. National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) has time and again reminded State Governments/ Dam owners to prepare EAP. Under World Bank aided Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP), CWC provides technical support to the participating States in preparation of EAP.

Flood management measures are broadly classified as Engineering / Structural Measures and Administrative / Non-structural Measures.

Flood forecasting is the most cost-effective non-structural measure of flood management carried out by CWC on State rivers covering 22 States/Union Territories & National Capital Territory of Delhi through a network of 221 forecasting stations. Flood forecasting & Early Warning system based on hydro-meteorological data of rivers flowing from Nepal to India is in place. CWC has started making advisory flood forecasts which provides advance forecast for a period upto 72 hours (3 days).

The High Resolution Digital Elevation Maps (DEMs) of Mahanadi and Sabri sub-basin for carrying out Flood Inundation Modelling has been procured by CWC from National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) recently for initiating inundation forecasting.

The inflow forecasts into the reservoir issued by CWC are utilized by the project authorities in proper operation of reservoirs in order to mitigate flood impact in the downstream areas. The States are normally under compulsion to store water for non-monsoon period and generally do not resort to timely pre-depletion of reservoirs even when required the most. Hence, operation of a set of reservoirs through a unified command is being emphasized.

The Government of India has launched the Flood Management Programme (FMP) for providing central assistance to States for works related to river management, anti-erosion, restoration of damaged flood management works and anti-sea erosion etc. Under this programme, a total of 522 projects have been approved under FMP in XI and XII Plan, out of which 297 projects have been completed till date. These completed projects have provided reasonable protection against floods in 19.593 lakh hectare area and benefited 197.23 lakh people in the country.

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.