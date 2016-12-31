India Derecognises Indian Olympic Association

New Delhi (ABC Live): Indian Government has suspended the deemed recognition, granted by it to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) until the IOA reverses its decision to appoint Shri Suresh Kalmadi and Shri Abhay Chautala as Life Presidents.

Following the suspension, IOA will cease to enjoy the privileges and prerogatives bestowed on it by the Government as the National Olympic Committee (NOC). All Government assistance, financial or otherwise, to IOA will also be stopped.

Government issued a show cause notice to IOA on 28th December, 2016 after the General Body meeting of IOA passed a resolution on 27th December,2016 to appoint Shri Suresh Kalmadi and Shri Abhay Chautala, both of whom have been charge-sheeted, as its Life Presidents. IOA was required to reply to the show cause notice by 5 p.m. today. In their response, IOA today sought extension of time up to 15th January,2017 for replying to the show cause notice, stating that President, IOA was out of the country and they needed to consult him.

Government is not satisfied with the response of IOA since they have not given any substantive reply especially with regard to the non-eligibility of Shri Suresh Kalmadi and Shri Abhay Chautala. Government considers the reply of IOA only as a ploy to buy time. This is a serious violation of the norms of good governance by IOA which is the mother sports body and corrective action needs to be taken immediately as it is a matter of national prestige and public sentiments.

Although the Government has utmost respect for the Olympic Charter and is committed to protecting the autonomy of sports, it cannot remain a mute spectator to blatant violation of principles of ethic and good governance by IOA, thereby putting the image and prestige of the country at stake.

Hence, it has been decided to suspend deemed recognition granted by the Government to IOA till necessary corrective measure is taken by IOA.