Breaking News

India China Resolve Doklam Issue Peacefully

Jatinder Kaur August 29, 2017 India News, Investigative News Comments Off on India China Resolve Doklam Issue Peacefully 147 Views

New Delhi (ABC Live); Doklam : The 71-day military standoff at Doklam, on the tri-junction of the Indian, Chinese and Bhutanese borders, has been defused without armed confrontation and bloodshed.

China and India have reached an agreement to withdraw troops from Doklam in the Himalayas, which had become a potential flashpoint between the two giant Asian powers.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that on August 28 the Indian side had withdrawn all the personnel and equipment that had crossed the border, and this had been verified by Chinese officials.

India’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying: “Expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is ongoing.”

The breakthrough came ahead of the BRICS summit, due to be held in China’s Xiamen on Sunday between Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and China. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not yet been confirmed to attend, amid the tensions over Doklam.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said China will “continue to exercise its sovereignty right consistent with the historical border agreement”.

The dispute flared in June after Indian troops were alleged to have crossed a border to stop a Chinese road building crew from working in an area that India, Bhutan and China had agreed was still under negotiation.

At one point, India had amassed 400 troops at the border area, although this was pulled back to 40 troops by the start of August.

In a large information booklet released stating its version of the dispute earlier this month, China had claimed it had given advance notification about the road crew.

India has never objected to China patrolling the Doklam bowl, which is disputed between China and Bhutan. A Chinese road, however, is regarded as an unacceptable change in the status quo, which is expressly forbidden by a 2012 agreement between Beijing and New Delhi.

Tags

About Jatinder Kaur

Jatinder Kaur, Editor-in- Chief, ABC Live, writies on Health and Social issues for ABC Live since 2006. She remained instrumental in shaping ABC News & Info Services, the parent company owning, the ABC Live and took charge of ABC Live as Editor-in- Chief in March, 2015 from Our founder Dinesh Singh Rawat.

Check Also

World Celebrates Constitution of Adaptation Fund

New Delhi (ABC Live): Adaptation Fund :Since its inception, the Adaptation Fund has provided critical …

All copy Rights reserved with www.abclive.in
ABC Future Media: ABC Live is an online news venture of ABC News & Info Services