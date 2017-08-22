India Announces National Sports Awards 2017

New Delhi (ABC Live): National Sports Awards 2017 : National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four year, Arjuna Award is given for consistency outstanding performance for four years, Dronacharya Award for coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious International sports events, Dhyan Chand Award for life time contribution to sports development.

A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committees consisting of former Olympian, Arjuna Awardees, Dronacharya Awardees, Dhyan Chand Awardees, Sport Journalists/ Experts/ Commentators and sports administrators. Selection Committee for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Awards was headed by Justice C.K. Thakkar (Former Judge Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of High Court of Himachal and Bombay). Selection Committee for Dronacharya Awards and Dhyan Chand Awards was headed by Shri Pullela Gopichand.

Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons/coaches/organisations :

(i) Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2017

S. No. Name of the Awardee discipline 1. Shri Devendra Para Athlete 2. Shri Sardar Singh Hockey

(ii) Dronacharya Awards 2017

S. No. Name of the Awardee Discipline 1. Late Dr. R. Gandhi Athletics 2. Mr. Heera Nand Kataria Kabaddi 3. Mr. G.S.S.V. Prasad Badminton (Lifetime) 4. Mr. Brij Bhushan Mohanty Boxing (Lifetime) 5. Mr. P.A. Raphel Hockey (Lifetime) 6. Mr. Sanjoy Chakraverthy Shooting (Lifetime) 7. Mr. Roshan Lal Wrestling (Lifetime)

(iii) Arjuna Awards 2017

S. No. Name of the Awardees Discipline 1. Ms. V.J. Surekha Archery 2. Ms. Khushbir Kaur Athletics 3. Mr. Arokia Rajiv Athletics 4. Ms. Prasanthi Singh Basketball 5. Sub. LaishramDebendro Singh Boxing 6. Mr. CheteshwarPujara Cricket 7. Ms. Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket 8. Ms. OinamBembem Devi Football 9. Mr. S.S.P. Chawrasia Golf 10. Mr. S.V. Sunil Hockey 11. Mr. Jasvir Singh Kabaddi 12. Mr. P. N. Prakash Shooting 13. Mr. A. Amalraj Table Tennis 14. Mr. SakethMyneni Tennis 15. Mr. SatyawartKadian Wrestling 16. Mr. Mariyappan Para-Athlete 17. Mr. Varun Singh Bhati Para-Athlete

(iv) Dhyan Chand Award

S. No. Name (S/Shri) Discipline 1 . Mr. Bhupender Singh Athletics 2. Mr. Syed Shahid Hakim Football 3. Ms. Sumarai Tete Hockey

The awardees will received their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2017.

Apart from a medal and a citation, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee will receive a cash prize of Rs. 7.5 lakh. Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand Awardees will received statuettes, certificates and cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh each.