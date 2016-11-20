India Adds 26450 Post Graduates Doctors Per Year

New Delhi (ABC Live): Post Graduates Doctors : The State-wise details of availability medical colleges and undergraduate and postgraduate seats are as under.

With a view to bridging the gap in underserved areas, the Central Government is implementing three Centrally Sponsored Schemes namely;

i) Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral Hospitals under which 58 medical colleges are being established in underserved areas of the country. ii) Upgradation of existing Government medical colleges to increase UG seats

iii) Strengthening/ upgradation of State Government medical colleges for increasing Post Graduates Doctors seats.

Further, any State Government/ Trust/ Society/ University/ Company can apply for establishment of a new medical college to the Central Government u/s 10 A of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. To facilitate the setting up of new medical colleges, the minimum standard requirements for 50/100/150 intake capacity were rationalized and notified by MCI in July, 2015.

To encourage doctors working in remote and difficult areas, the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000 provide :-

(i) 50% reservation in Post Graduate Diploma Courses for Medical Officers in the Government service, who have served for at least three years in remote and difficult areas; and

(ii) Incentive at the rate of 10% the marks obtained for each year in service in remote or difficult areas as up to the maximum of 30% of the marks obtained in the entrance test for admissions in Post Graduate Medical Courses.

STATE WISE LIST OF MEDICAL COLLEGES FOR AY 2016-17

State wise details of total Post Graduates Doctors seats in the Country available as on 05.10.2016 Sl. No. State/UT MD MS MCH DM Diploma Total 1 Andhra Pradesh 1485 804 115 110 473 2987 2 Assam 218 118 11 9 63 419 3 Bihar 267 148 3 2 60 480 4 Chandigarh 50 23 0 0 0 73 5 Chhattisgarh 46 28 0 0 18 92 6 Delhi 598 321 81 57 147 1204 7 Goa 56 25 2 0 20 103 8 Gujarat 930 434 55 41 298 1758 9 Haryana 237 93 6 0 49 385 10 Himachal Pradesh 101 53 2 2 13 171 11 Jammu & Kashmir 165 124 10 12 69 380 12 Jharkhand 82 43 1 0 61 187 13 Karnataka 1904 867 118 113 670 3672 14 Kerala 628 278 85 100 224 1315 15 Madhya Pradesh 390 233 8 9 122 762 16 Maharashtra 1754 867 115 88 496 3320 17 Manipur 87 36 0 0 6 129 18 Meghalaya 8 0 0 0 0 8 19 Orissa 370 171 13 18 4 576 20 Pondicherry 254 125 7 2 39 427 21 Punjab 582 309 60 60 56 1067 22 Rajasthan 632 314 59 44 55 1104 23 Sikkim 18 4 0 0 0 22 24 Tamil Nadu 1173 633 168 152 563 2689 25 Tripura 19 11 0 0 0 30 26 Uttar Pradesh 864 451 62 83 213 1673 27 Uttarakhand 110 50 0 0 15 175 28 West Bengal 566 318 67 77 214 1242 TOTAL 13594 6881 1048 979 3948 26450

Under the National Health Mission (NHM), there is provision for incentives like hard area allowance to doctors for serving in rural and remote areas, construction of residential quarters so that doctors find it attractive to join public health facilities in such areas. The States/UTs have also been advised to have transparent policies of posting and transfer, and deploy doctors rationally to provide medical care in rural areas.

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Faggan Singh Kulaste stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.

