India Adds 26450 Post Graduates Doctors Per Year

Post Graduates Doctors : The State-wise details of availability medical colleges and undergraduate and postgraduate seats are as under.
With a view to bridging the gap in underserved areas, the Central Government is implementing three Centrally Sponsored Schemes namely;
- i) Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral Hospitals under which 58 medical colleges are being established in underserved areas of the country.
- ii) Upgradation of existing Government medical colleges to increase UG seats
iii) Strengthening/ upgradation of State Government medical colleges for increasing Post Graduates Doctors seats.
Further, any State Government/ Trust/ Society/ University/ Company can apply for establishment of a new medical college to the Central Government u/s 10 A of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. To facilitate the setting up of new medical colleges, the minimum standard requirements for 50/100/150 intake capacity were rationalized and notified by MCI in July, 2015.
To encourage doctors working in remote and difficult areas, the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000 provide :-
(i) 50% reservation in Post Graduate Diploma Courses for Medical Officers in the Government service, who have served for at least three years in remote and difficult areas; and
(ii) Incentive at the rate of 10% the marks obtained for each year in service in remote or difficult areas as up to the maximum of 30% of the marks obtained in the entrance test for admissions in Post Graduate Medical Courses.
|State wise details of total Post Graduates Doctors seats in the Country available as on 05.10.2016
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|MD
|MS
|MCH
|DM
|Diploma
|Total
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|1485
|804
|115
|110
|473
|2987
|2
|Assam
|218
|118
|11
|9
|63
|419
|3
|Bihar
|267
|148
|3
|2
|60
|480
|4
|Chandigarh
|50
|23
|0
|0
|0
|73
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|46
|28
|0
|0
|18
|92
|6
|Delhi
|598
|321
|81
|57
|147
|1204
|7
|Goa
|56
|25
|2
|0
|20
|103
|8
|Gujarat
|930
|434
|55
|41
|298
|1758
|9
|Haryana
|237
|93
|6
|0
|49
|385
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|101
|53
|2
|2
|13
|171
|11
|Jammu & Kashmir
|165
|124
|10
|12
|69
|380
|12
|Jharkhand
|82
|43
|1
|0
|61
|187
|13
|Karnataka
|1904
|867
|118
|113
|670
|3672
|14
|Kerala
|628
|278
|85
|100
|224
|1315
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|390
|233
|8
|9
|122
|762
|16
|Maharashtra
|1754
|867
|115
|88
|496
|3320
|17
|Manipur
|87
|36
|0
|0
|6
|129
|18
|Meghalaya
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|19
|Orissa
|370
|171
|13
|18
|4
|576
|20
|Pondicherry
|254
|125
|7
|2
|39
|427
|21
|Punjab
|582
|309
|60
|60
|56
|1067
|22
|Rajasthan
|632
|314
|59
|44
|55
|1104
|23
|Sikkim
|18
|4
|0
|0
|0
|22
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|1173
|633
|168
|152
|563
|2689
|25
|Tripura
|19
|11
|0
|0
|0
|30
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|864
|451
|62
|83
|213
|1673
|27
|Uttarakhand
|110
|50
|0
|0
|15
|175
|28
|West Bengal
|566
|318
|67
|77
|214
|1242
|TOTAL
|13594
|6881
|1048
|979
|3948
|26450
Under the National Health Mission (NHM), there is provision for incentives like hard area allowance to doctors for serving in rural and remote areas, construction of residential quarters so that doctors find it attractive to join public health facilities in such areas. The States/UTs have also been advised to have transparent policies of posting and transfer, and deploy doctors rationally to provide medical care in rural areas.
The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Faggan Singh Kulaste stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.
