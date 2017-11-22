IMF, Iraq Discuss Iraq Stand-By Arrangement Review

Washington, D.C (ABC Live): Iraq Stand-By Arrangement Review :The Iraqi authorities and the staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continued discussions in Amman from November 17 to 21, 2017 on the third review of 36-month Iraq Stand-By Arrangement Review (SBA).

The IMF Executive Board approved the SBA on July 7, 2016 (See Press Release No. 16/321), and com pleted the second review on August 1, 2017 (See Press Release No. 17/311).

At the end of the mission, Mr. Christian Josz, Mission Chief for Iraq, issued the following statement:

“The Iraqi authorities and IMF staff continued discussions on the third review of the SBA and made good progress towards reaching agreement on a draft 2018 budget in line with the SBA.

“During the discussions, the team met with Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Dr. Ali Mohsen Ismail Al-Allaq, Acting Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Maher Johan, Deputy Minister of Planning, Dr. Qasim Enaya, Financial Adviser to the Prime Minister, Dr. Mudher Saleh, Chairman of the Board of Supreme Audit, and officials from the ministry of finance, CBI and the ministry of oil. The team would like to thank the Iraqi authorities for their cooperation and the open and productive discussions.”

The Iraqi authorities and IMF staff continued discussions on the third review of the Standby Arrangement.

Good progress towards reaching agreement on a draft 2018 budget in line with the program.