ILO Releases World Social Protection Report 2017–19

Geneva (ABC Live): World Social Protection Report 2017–19: International Labour Organization released its World Social Protection Report 2017–19 today in Geneva.

Universal social protection is essential for realizing the human right to social security for all, advancing social justice and promoting inclusive growth, and accelerating progress towards achieving the globally agreed 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This ILO World Social Protection Report 2017–19 provides a global overview on recent trends in social protection systems, including social protection floors. Based on new data, it offers a broad range of global, regional and country data on social protection coverage, benefits and public expenditures on social protection.

The World Social Protection Report 2017–19 follows a life-cycle approach, starting with social protection for children, followed by schemes for women and men in working age, including protection in case of maternity, unemployment, employment injury and disability, and those for older persons, including pensions. It also assesses progress towards universal coverage in health. It calls for greater attention towards the extension of coverage, adequate financing and strengthening national social protection systems, with a particular focus on achieving the SDGs.

The World Social Protection Report 2017–19 includes comprehensive statistical annexes with the latest social protection data, including detailed country data on SDG indicator 1.3.1.