ICAR-NAARM for Agribusiness Accelerator 2.0

New Delhi (ABC Live): Agribusiness Accelerator 2.0 : ICAR-NAARM Technology Business Incubator (TBI), a-IDEA and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad’s (IIM-A) incubator Center for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) announces “AGRI UDAAN”- Food and Agribusiness Accelerator 2.0. This programme will help to selected innovative startups who will be mentored in to scale up their operations in agri value chain for effective improvement in agriculture. This is a 6 month program in which shortlisted agri startups with promising innovative business models will be mentored & guided to scale up their operations.

Accelerators are 4-8 month program aiming at scaling up innovative startups with a working prototype and initial market traction. This is done through education, mentorship, and financing. Startups enter accelerators for a fixed-period of time, and as part of a cohort. The cohort is shortlisted by evaluation panel comprising of industry veterans, business experts, R&D scientists. Four distinct factors that make accelerators unique are fixed term, cohort based, mentorship driven and they culminate into demo day.

Forthcoming Food & Agribusiness accelerator: AGRI UDAAN

Looking at the impact created through NAARM TBI a-IDEA India’s first Food & Agribusiness accelerator 2015 in partnership with IIM-A CIIE, National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), DST has come forward to support AGRI UDAAN – a unique initiative for upliftment of agri startups

Through AGRI UDAAN we will be reaching out to agri-startups across the country with a series of road shows in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata & Hyderabad. This initiative is backed by Caspian Impact Investments as Platinum Partner, Yes Bank as Banking Partner, NCDEX eMarkets Ltd (NeML) & Marico Innovation Foundation as Silver partners. AGRI UDAAN also received support from National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), Agrinnovate as tech transfer partners, and FICCI as outreach partner.

Unique selection process

The application is available at www.aidea.naarm.org.in. Applications will be evaluated by mentors from industry, business and partner organizations, based on the average scores top 40 startups will be shortlisted and allowed to pitch in front of panel of evaluators during cohort finalization programme on 9th and 10th of October 2017 at NAARM. Out of these about 8 to 12 startups will be selected for final cohort for capacity building workshop.

Rigorous mentoring and acceleration

The shortlisted cohort of startups will undergo a capacity building (CB) workshop in ICAR-NAARM. During this period, the startups will be trained in different aspects of technology commercialization, product validation, business plan preparation, risk analysis, customer engagement, finance management, fund raising etc. There will be a match making between startup-mentor. The accelerator program will culminate with demo day/ investors meet at Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Agri-Udaan Schedule

S. No Date Event Name City 1 4th August, 2017 Program Launch NASC, New Delhi 2. 8th August 2017 1st Road show Chandigarh 3. 19th August 2017 2nd Road Show Ahmedabad 4. 23rd August 2017 3rd Road Show Pune 5. 26th August 2017 4th Road Show Bangalore 6. 29th August 2017 5th Road Show Kolkata 7. 9th September 2017 6th Road show Hyderabad 9. 15th September 2017 Close of applications Hyderabad 10. 25th September 2017 Shortlisting 40 startups/ Announcement Hyderabad 11. 9th & 10th October 2017 Cohort finalization programme Hyderabad 12. 30th October – 3rd November 2017 Capacity building workshop & Milestone setting, MENTOR MATCH ( 5 Days) Hyderabad 13. 16th -17th January 2018 Mock Demo day Hyderabad 14. 18th January 2018 Demo Day 1 Hyderabad 15. 20th January 2018 Demo Day 2 Mumbai