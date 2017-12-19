ICAO and UKCAA to Work for SARPs Global Compliance

London (ABC Live): SARPs Global Compliance : A new training agreement signed at the 1st ICAO Safety and Air Navigation Implementation Symposium by ICAO’s Secretary General, Dr. Fang Liu, and the International Director of the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UKCAA), Mr. Ben Alcott, will directly contribute towards the strengthening of global compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

The agreement will solidify the partnership between the two Organizations and result in the enhancement of the UKCAA’s provision of capacity-building in aviation safety and security areas in States requiring technical support. ICAO will coordinate closely with the UKCAA by identifying States in need of specific training courses to help them overcome safety or security-related oversight deficiencies. Noting the importance of encouraging the development of similar partnerships with other member States, ICAO thanked the UKCAA for its exemplary demonstration of generosity as formalized in the partnership agreement.

The agreement is directly in line with ICAO’s No Country Left Behind initiative, the goal of which is to ensure all States have access to the significant socio-economic benefits offered by ICAO compliant air connectivity. Enabling a more targeted and efficient way of delivering technical support to States in need, the partnership also supports the future sustainability of the international civil aviation network as it prepares for a forecasted doubling of air traffic volumes within the next fifteen years.