ICAO Turns Orange Against Gender-Based Violence

Montreal (ABC Live):Gender-Based Violence :The lighting of the Montréal Headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization has been turned orange in support of the “Orange the World” 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign (#16days and #OrangetheWorld ). The campaign is led by UN Women.

“As Secretary General of a UN specialized agency, I would like to stress that ending violence against women is a fundamental and crucial objective for global society and for the entire UN system,” remarked Dr. Fang Liu, Secretary General of ICAO. “Colouring our headquarters orange to highlight this cause is aimed at raising awareness of these issues and contributing to progress on them, and is a move which has been strongly supported and encouraged by our member and Council State Delegations”.

More information about the campaign – and the initiatives that have been undertaken around the world in support of it – is available here.

This year, UN Women and partners around the world are marking the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (25 November – 10 December) under the theme of “Leave No One Behind: End Violence against Women and Girls”. A host of public events—from marches, exhibits and concerts to sporting events—are being organized under the banner of the UN Secretary-General’s campaign UNiTE to End Violence against Women by 2030, using the signature colour orange. As in previous years, iconic buildings and monuments will be ‘oranged’ to call for a violence-free future, including the parliaments in Bangladesh, Liberia, and Morocco, Rio’s iconic Corcovado, the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, Mexico, La Scala theatre in Milan, the City Hall in Bogota, the National Theatre of Algiers, and Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa.