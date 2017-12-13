ICAO Signs Global Standards Agreements with EUROCAE

Montréal (ABC Live): EUROCAE : ICAO concluded new technical information sharing agreements today to help ensure greater alignment between its global standards for international aviation and the related work being pursued by RTCA Inc., the European Organization for Civil Aviation Equipment (EUROCAE), SAE International, and ARINC Industry Activities.

The four memoranda were signed on the sidelines of the UN aviation agency’s Second Global Air Navigation Industry Symposium (GANIS/2), and establish new partnerships in aid of more integrated sectoral standards for communications, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) systems and air traffic management (ATM).

Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu formalized the agreements on behalf of ICAO, and was joined on the occasion by the President of EUROCAE, Mr. Francis Schubert, the President of the RTCA, Ms. Margaret Jenny, SAE International’s Director of Aerospace Standards, Mr. David Alexander, and the Executive Director of ARINC Industry Activities, Mr. Michael D. Rockwell.

“The exchange of information permitted by these new agreements will be very helpful to ICAO’s efforts to develop mature and comprehensive standards for international civil aviation,” Dr. Liu emphasized. “Industry standards serve unique and often complementary roles in support of global air navigation objectives, which underscore the importance of ICAO’s provisions being fully compatible with the efforts of these new partners.”

In addition to aligning the work of the important agencies responsible for standards affecting international aviation operations, the new agreements also iron out some helpful aspects relating to confidentiality requirements and intellectual property rights.

But most importantly,” Dr. Liu stressed, “the enhanced interoperability these agreements have achieved will directly support improved sectoral performance in terms of aviation’s safety, sustainability and efficiency.”

ICAO’s GANIS 2017 event will conclude later this week, to be followed back-to-back by the Organization’s first ever Safety and Air Navigation Implementation Symposium (SANIS).