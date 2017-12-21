ICAO Organises GANIS and SANIS 2017

Montreal (ABC Live) : SANIS 2017 : ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu opened ICAO’s first Safety and Air Navigation Implementation Symposium (SANIS/1) last week, as part of the back-to-back events organized to drive progress on the topics and solutions to be presented to governments at the 13th global Air Navigation Conference in 2018.

SANIS/1 followed ICAO’s second Global Air Navigation Industry Symposium (GANIS/2) held earlier last week, where State and industry experts reviewed proposals for how to integrate the future air navigation system to accommodate global aviation’s forecast doubling of flights and passengers in 15 years’ time.

Dr. Liu highlighted to her audience that the safety, capacity and efficiency of the world’s aviation network is presently threatened by the speed at which it is expanding. She elaborated that sectoral growth cannot be permitted to negatively impact the key strategic performance targets, and existing levels of aviation safety, efficiency, and environmental protection should continue to trend upward even as operations expand.

Dr. Liu recognized that ICAO’s safety audit programmes have been recording some troubling variations in the State-by-State levels, of effective implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices, noting that “this variation means that some States are not quite so well prepared as others to take advantage of the economic benefits of aviation growth and development.

She further highlighted that the dynamic whereby States assure ICAO compliance, whether through direct local actions or requests for international technical assistance under the agency’s No Country Left Behind initiative, must begin with their own high-level commitments and demonstrations of political will.

The results from ICAO’s GANIS and SANIS 2017 events are expected to inform much of the agenda at the UN Aviation Agency’s once-a-decade Air Navigation Conference, presently scheduled for 9 -19 October 2018.