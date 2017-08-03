IAEA Invites Applications for Research Data Sharing

New York (ABC Live):Research Data Sharing :The IAEA is now accepting applications for participation in coordinated research activities kicking off this year. Research institutions interested in gaining access to vast global databases of Research Data Sharing , contributing to papers submitted to scientific journals and expanding their professional networks can browse through 47 new research areas and submit a proposal to participate.

“Coordinated research projects are a unique chance for scientists worldwide to join forces and do ground breaking research in some of the most important scientific studies underway in the peaceful applications of nuclear science,” said Aldo Malavasi, Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications. “We encourage research institutes, including those who have not previously participated in coordinated research projects, to apply.”

Over 1600 research institutions are already working collaboratively through more than 100 IAEA coordinated Research Data Sharing activities on a broad range of topics. Some examples include: improving diagnostics and treatment of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, researching climate change and coastal pollution using isotopic tools, developing reactor safety designs, increasing agricultural efficiency and production, and enhancing security both at nuclear facilities and during radioactive material transportation.

The purpose of these projects is to use existing nuclear technologies and isotopic techniques to encourage the creation and dissemination of new knowledge and technologies, which can then be adapted for scientists worldwide. Project results are disseminated to the international scientific community through publications. These results often lead to significant practical applications. For some examples of recent successes, please see these articles on predicting the lifetime of electronic devices exposed to radiation, controlling mosquitoes and on the influence of maternal HIV status on infant growth.

“Many of these projects have played an important part in developing transformative, science-based solutions for tackling global challenges worldwide,” said Malavasi. “They have led to new technologies and methods that offer countries more cost-effective, efficient and environmentally friendly ways to achieve their sustainable development objectives.”

Funding as seed money is available to cover minor equipment costs, while the bulk of expenses are covered by IAEA Member States. The average grant is approximately 7 000 euros per year. The IAEA invites all those interested in joining the exploration of frontiers in nuclear technology and isotopic techniques to submit a proposal — information about the application process can be accessed here.