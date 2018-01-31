IAEA Calls Papers on TSOs in Enhancing Nuclear Safety

Vienna (ABC Live):Nuclear Safety : Interested participants have until 17 March 2018 to submit abstracts for oral or poster presentations at the International Conference on the Challenges Faced by Technical and Scientific Support Organizations in Enhancing Nuclear Safety and Security: Ensuring Effective and Sustainable Expertise, to be held in Brussels, Belgium, from 15 to 18 October 2018.

The IAEA-organized conference will highlight initiatives to develop and strengthen the capability of Technical and Scientific Support Organizations (TSOs) to support regulatory decision-making for enhanced nuclear and radiation safety and security. TSOs are private sector companies and organizations that focus on areas such as design, construction, operation and management of nuclear power plants. They deliver technical and scientific services to national nuclear regulatory authorities and industry.

“The conference will strengthen TSOs by providing an opportunity for them and regulatory bodies to share experiences of good cooperation,” said Lingquan Guo, head of the IAEA’s Networks Management and Partnership Section and Scientific Secretary for the conference.

“The conference will contribute to stronger TSOs by addressing the technical challenges they face in nuclear and radiation safety, waste management and emergency preparedness and response. Participants also will discuss how to handle challenges related to conflicts of interest, civil society, public communication and synergies between safety and security.”

The IAEA welcomes abstracts on all meeting topics.

Representatives from 40 Member States and international organizations, including the European Technical Safety Organisation Network took part in the last TSO Conference, held in October 2014 in Beijing, China.

Further information about the meeting and abstract submission is available on the TSO Conference webpage.