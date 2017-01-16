GAW Aerosol Reports Issues Alerts on Human Health

New York (ABC Live): GAW Aerosol Reports :The impact of aerosols on the atmosphere is widely acknowledged as one of the most significant and uncertain aspects of climate change projections. The observed global warming trend is considerably less than expected from the increase in greenhouse gases, and much of the difference can be explained by aerosol effects.

Those effects are summarized in the AR4 report of the IPCC (2007).

There is growing concern for the impact of aerosols on human health and interest by many sectors such as weather prediction, the green energy industry (regarding their influence on solar energy reaching the ground) and the commercial aircraft industry (regarding the impact of volcanic ash and dust storms on operations and aircraft).

Regional problems include potential impacts on human health and mortality and environmental impact such as visibility impairment. Major sources of aerosols include urban/industrial emissions, smoke from biomass burning, secondary formation from gaseous aerosol precursors, sea salt and dust. Outstanding problems include determining the natural sources of aerosols, and the organic fraction.

Aerosol observations and analysis is one of thematic foci within the GAW Programme. The GAW Aerosol Programme strives “to determine the spatio-temporal distribution of aerosol properties related to climate forcing and air quality up to multidecadal time scales”.

The rationale for the Global Atmosphere Watch (as formulated in the GAW Strategic Plan: 2008-2015) is the need to understand and control the increasing influence of human activity on the global atmosphere. Among the grand challenges are:

Stratospheric ozone depletion and the increase of ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Changes in the weather and climate related to human influence on atmospheric composition, particularly, greenhouse gases, ozone and aerosols.

Risk reduction of air pollution on human health and issues involving long-range transport and deposition of air pollution.

The main goal of the GAW Aerosol Programme is to enhance the coverage, effectiveness, and application of long-term aerosol measurements within GAW and with cooperating networks worldwide, by

Further harmonizing aerosol measurements.

Promoting coordination of networks forin situ

Establishing a GAW aerosol lidar network in cooperation with existing networks.

Contributing to the integration of satellite, aircraft, and surface-based aerosol observations with aerosol modelling.

Encouraging greater data submission and utilisation of GAW aerosol data.

Supporting near-real-time exchange of aerosol data.

Worldwide, there are numerous aerosol networks, regional or global in scope. They are divisible into two types: networks driven by environmental policy frameworks, and networks driven by project-based research. The objectives, development, maintenance and financial structure of these two types of networks are very different and there are often limited interactions between them.

The vision of the aerosol programme is comprehensive integrated sustained observations of aerosols on a global scale through a consortium of existing research aerosol networks complementing aircraft, satellite and environmental agency networks (GAW Report No. 207).