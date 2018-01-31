Dr. Fang Liu Views on Flying Cars to Drone Delivery

Davos (ABC Live): Drone Delivery : ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu brought important civil aviation and sustainability perspectives to the 2018 World Economic Forum, as she participated in a lively discussion on the topic of “From Flying Cars to Drone Delivery” in the 2018 Davos Forum. She also participated at the “Shaping the Future of Mobility Stewardship Board Meeting” and a provocative panel discussion on “Shaping the Future of Security in Travel”.

Dr. Liu also attended the special Women Leaders Dinner in Davos on the topic of “The Next Wave of Change”.

While in Davos, Dr. Liu also met with a wide range of dignitaries and business leaders including Mr. Sapar Isakov, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Ms. Aireen Omar, Group Deputy CEO for Digital Transformation at AirAsia, Ms. Emily Farnworth, Head of Climate Change, World Economic Forum, and Mr. Peter Beshar, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Marsh & McLennan.

She also held discussions with leaders of the UN and other international organizations including Ms. Michèle Coninsx, Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, and Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

