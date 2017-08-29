Dipak Misra Becomes 45th Chief Justice of India

New Delhi (ABC Live); Dipak Misra :Today Justice Dipak Misra took oath as 45th Chief Justice of India

Justice Dipak Misra was born on 03rd October, 1953. He was enrolled as an Advocate on 14th February, 1977 and Practiced in Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Revenue, Service and Sales Tax matters in the Orissa High Court and the Service Tribunal.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Orissa High Court on 17th January, 1996 and transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court on 03rd March, 1997.

He became permanent Judge on 19th December, 1997. Justice Misra assumed charge of the office of Chief Justice, Patna High Court on 23rd December, 2009 and charge of the office of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on 24th May, 2010.

Justice Dipak Misra was elevated as a Judge, Supreme Court of India w.e.f. 10.10.2011.

Justice Dipak Misra Appointed as The Chief Justice of India on 28.08.2017 and is due to retire from Supreme Court on October 2, 2018.

It is to mentioned that on 08/08/2017 , exercising the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President has appointed Shri Justice Dipak Misra, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 28th August, 2017.

Justice Misra-headed benches have upheld the constitutional validity of Sections 499 and 500 of IPC providing for criminal defamation proceedings, as well as the death penalty for convicts in the gruesome Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. As chairman of National Legal Services Authority, he has introduced several measures to provide legal aid to poor litigants.