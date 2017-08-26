Delhi All set to Host First National Rural Games

New Delhi (ABC Live): First National Rural Games : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister shri Vijay Goel today announced that the first edition of Rural Games or Grameen Khel Mahotsav will kick-start from Delhi and will take place between 28th August to 3rd September, 2017. The Rural Games will aim at popularising the indigenous games like wrestling, athletics etc. and will also have fun games like Matka Race, Tug of War for senior citizens to add the fun element in the games.

Interacting with the media shri Goel said, “A Grameen Marathon marked the beginning of the Rural Games fever with participation of 16000 youth from rural Delhi. In the first stage, the games will be held in Alipur, Mehrauli, Nangloi, Najafgarh and Shahadara where 10000-12000 youngsters will participate and the second stage will commence on 31st August till 01 September 2017 which will have inter-block games.

Shri Goel further stated that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will also urge various State governments to replicate these Rural Games in their respective states and create a mass sporting event across India enabling grassroots level players and talented youngsters to showcase their talent.

Shri Goel mentioned that the ambitious plan of the sports talent search portal will be a reality on Monday 28th August, 2017. The portal will enable any person from across India to upload his information and as per that the Ministry will tap their talent and train them further in their respective disciplines.