Davos Hosts WEF Global Risks Report 2017

New York (ABC Live): Global Risks Report : UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa will be at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week to speak to business, government and civil society leaders about how the Paris Climate Change Agreement can be translated into actionable strategies.

According to the World Economic Forum 2017 Global Risks Report released ahead of the meeting, the environment dominates the 2017 global risk landscape in terms of impact and likelihood.

Extreme weather events, large natural disasters and failure to curb greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to climate change are listed as the most prominent global risks.

Climate change ranks as one of the top three trends to shape global developments over the next 10 years.

The WEF report highlights that even though the risk will play out over the long term, actions have to be immediate and long-lasting to have any hope of reversing the trajectory of climate change, and that the current pace of the transition to low carbon and resilience is not fast enough.

It adds that international cooperation is fundamental to address challenges posed by such risk, from managing “global commons” such as oceans and our atmosphere to enacting international accords such as the Paris Agreement and the progress made last year at the UN Climate Change Conference in Marrakech (COP22).