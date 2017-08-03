CSIR-GAIL Converts Plastic into Petrol, Diesel

New Delhi (ABC Live) : CSIR-GAIL:

The IIP, a constituent lab of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, has for the first time in the country developed a technology to convert plastic waste into petroleum products.

The green technology is so far available only in Germany, Japan and the US, while Australia and the UK are still working on it. Plastic can be converted into petrol, diesel and other hydrocarbons. CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad has developed a catalyst that can be used for conversion of waste plastics to fuel oils.

CSIR-GAIL, CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun in collaboration with GAIL (India) Ltd. has developed a process by which waste polyethylene and polypropylene type plastics can be converted into petrol and diesel. One kilogram of waste polyethylene and polypropylene can be converted to either about 600-650 ml of petrol or 700-750 ml of diesel along with LPG. The process has been developed at the bench scale.

There are certain plants operating in foreign countries which claim to convert waste plastics into plastic oil/fuel oil/diesel.

CSIR-GAIL laboratories are involved in R&D of converting waste plastics into fuel oil by appropriate processes.

This information was given by Minister of State for Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences Shri Y.S.Chowdary in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.