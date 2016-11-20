CSIR CMERI Develops Battery Car

New Delhi (ABC Live): CSIR CMERI Battery Car : A battery car developed and commercially produced by CSIR-Central Electro Chemical Research Institute (CECRI) and CSIR-CMERI, in collaboration with auto major Mahindra steals the show at the ‘Energy’ theme at the 36th India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2016, New Delhi today. It was a Lithium-ion battery powered 4-door electric car that became the cynosure of all eyes.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) unveiled its theme-based presentation on ‘Energy’ on sixth day of the CSIR Platinum Jubilee Technofest at the IITF, 2016, Scientists, experts, researchers of prominent CSIR labs and the industrial partners specific to this theme area discussed various issues relating to energy demand and the target of power generation based on renewable energy technologies. Dr. Girish Sahni, DG-CSIR, also participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Prof. Vijayamohanan K. Pillai, Director, CSIR-Central Electro Chemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) said, “We have been active for many decades in not only developing technologies that produce clean energy but also for its effective usage.”Former scientist of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Dr. R. Sonde, emphasized on India’s contribution of renewable energy sector in the next decade.

An Indian Institute of Technology professor and fuel cell expert, Prof. S. Basu, spoke on fuel cells in a panel discussion. The day combined several engaging activities for school students and visitors. The CSIR Institute Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), organized quiz competitions, scientific presentation, engaging sessions of science-based activities and question answer round in the activity area.

The Government has approved to revive defunct fertilizer units of the Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL)/Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL) by setting up of new urea plants having capacity of producing 1.27 Million Metric Ton (MMT) Urea per annum at each of the five units namely Talcher, Ramagundam, Gorakhpur and Sindri units of FCIL and Barauni unit of the HFCL. Pre-Project activities for these units are currently going on. In addition to these five urea plants, the Government has also approved to establish a new brownfield Ammonia – Urea Complex in the existing premises of the BVFCL. The capacity of this plant will be 8.646 Lakh Metric Ton Per Annum. Setting up of new urea plants at these locations will help in bridging the gap between demand and production of fertilizers in the country.

Further, Department of Fertilizers had announced New Investment Policy (NIP) – 2012 on 2nd January, 2013 and its amendment thereof on 7th October, 2014 to facilitate fresh investment in urea sector and to reduce import dependency.

CSIR CMERI Battery Car CSIR CMERI Battery Car CSIR CMERI Battery Car CSIR CMERI Battery Car CSIR CMERI Battery Car CSIR CMERI Battery Car CSIR CMERI Battery Car CSIR CMERI Battery Car