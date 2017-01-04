Corporate Banks Defaulters List to Be Public

New Delhi (ABC Live): Corporate Banks Defaulters List :The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday has directed Government of India to make public the names of entities, who are defaulters in paying their banks loans of Rs 500 crore or above in four weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice TS Thakur and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud brushed aside the RBI’s objections in October against making public the list of big loan defaulters, which was submitted in a sealed cover.

After perusing the Corporate Banks Defaulters List , the bench in October said it appeared 57 debtors had defaulted on repaying around Rs 85,000 crore. If the loan threshold is lowered below Rs 500 crore, the default amount crosses Rs 1 lakh crore. It is a phenomenal amount. Why should the names of these defaulters not be made public?” the bench had asked.

Counsel Prashant Bhushan for petitioner argued that names of Corporate Banks Defaulters List may be made public. The Supreme Court had asked RBI: “Borrowers have taken money from banks and defaulted in repaying the loan. You call this information confidential? It may affect borrowers but how does making information public affect RBI?

The bench consists of Justices Thakur, Justice Khanwilkar and Justice Chandrachud directed the government to file within four weeks “the list of Corporate Banks Defaulters List where the amount outstanding is in excess of Rs 500 crore”. The court further made clarified that its direction to the government will not have any co-relation with the functioning of the government-appointed committee working on streamlining recovery of defaulted loans.

Writing the judgment for the bench, Justice Chandrachud said Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) were set up in the country in 1993 after it was found that by mid-1990s, there were 15 lakh cases filed by nationalised banks and financial institutions seeking recovery of over Rs 6,000 crore. Between 1993 and October 2015, the tribunals have disposed of about 1.34 lakh cases leading to recovery of Rs 70,725 crore. At present, over 70,000 cases were pending in DRTs involving recovery of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore.

Though recovery of such large amount is at stake, most of the 34 DRTs did not have basic infrastructure and manpower leading to thousands of cases pending for more than 10 years. The bench said the chairperson of Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal at Allahabad wrote a letter to the CJI on December 9 saying the absence of infrastructure and facilities forced him to resign. The SC said it was symptomatic of each DRT, which suffers from lack of manpower and resources.