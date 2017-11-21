COP23 Gets Climate Action Commitments from Stake Holders

UN Climate Change News, Bonn (ABC Live): Climate Action Commitments: – As the UN Climate Change Conference comes down to the last day and governments work to complete the final negotiation decisions, it’s good to be reminded of the new wave of climate action that has been announced during COP23 from countries, cities, states, regions, business and civil society.

The common message from all sides at this conference has been that action to get on track towards the objectives of the Paris Climate Change Agreement and to ultimately achieve the 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals is urgent, time is really running out and everyone simply must do much better together to drive climate action further and faster ahead now.

Above all, this means rapidly raising the current global ambition to act on climate change that is captured in the full set of national climate action plans (NDCs) which sit at the heart of the Agreement.

The following list includes announcements made during Cop23 to drive us further, faster and together to this destination.

Financing Climate Action

Major announcements included funds to support the poorest and most vulnerable, whose plight has been brought into sharp perspective by this year’s extreme weather

Investing in Climate Action

R20 and Blue Orchard Finance's African Sub-national Climate Fund to provide ready-to-invest projects and funds to implement at least 100 infrastructure projects by 2020

Coordinating Climate Action

With so many climate action pledges and initiatives from across government, business and civil society, there is a growing need to coordinate effort to ensure that every cent invested and every minute of work contributed results in a much greater impact than each acting separately.

Corporate Emission Cuts

Walmart commits to commodities that do not increase deforestation

Government Ratifications

Eight countries have ratified the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol (Comoros, Finland, Germany, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Luxembourg, Maldives, Slovakia and the UK) – 19 countries in total have ratified