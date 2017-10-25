Climate Change Vulnerable Nicaragua Joins Paris Deal

UN Climate Change News, Bonn (ABC Live): Climate Change Vulnerable Nicaragua : The head of UN Climate Change Patricia Espinosa today welcomed the Climate Change Vulnerable Nicaragua ’s accession to the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

“I very much welcome Climate Change Vulnerable Nicaragua’s accession to the Paris Agreement,” she said in a statement. “All Parties to this historic agreement are important and all of them are necessary to fight climate change.”

This year’s German-based Global Climate Risk Index said Climate Change Vulnerable Nicaragua is the fourth most-vulnerable country to climate change in the world yet has one of the lowest per capita greenhouse gas emissions.

“We must get on track as fast as possible to meet the Agreement’s goal of limiting the global average temperature rise to well below 2C degrees and as close as possible to 1.5C. It is most important now to ensure governments, business and multilateral organizations, including the UN, coordinate their response closely to work further, faster and together for more ambitious climate action,” said Ms Espinosa.

Nicaragua’s accession to the Agreement has been lodged formally with the UN in New York on 23 October 2017 and will be effective as of 22 November 2017.

Nicaragua, set between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, is a Central American nation known for its dramatic terrain of lakes, volcanoes and beaches. Vast Lake Managua and the iconic stratovolcano Momotombo sit north of the capital Managua. To its south is Granada, noted for its Spanish colonial architecture and an archipelago of navigable islets rich in tropical bird life.