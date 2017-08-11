Central Road Fund Act Provides Funds for State Roads

New Delhi (ABC Live): Central Road Fund Act: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways allocates funds to the States/ Union Territories (UTs) for development of State Roads (non Rural Roads) and Roads of Economic Importance and Inter State Connectivity (EI&ISC) as per the provisions of the Central Road Fund Act, 2000 amended by the Finance Act from time to time.

The funds for development of State roads under CRF scheme are allocated to the States/UTs on the basis of 30 percent weightage to fuel consumption and 70 percent weightage to the geographical area.

For works taken up under CRF scheme, one third of annual allocation of the State/ UT is released for utilization against sanctioned work and this amount is maintained as a reserve by replenishing the expenditure from subsequent releases; subsequent releases of funds are made to the States/ UTs based on submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs) of previous releases subject to the condition that the total amount released for any State/ UT during the year does not exceed the total allocation for that year in respect of that State/ UT and the amount of unspent balance of previous years’.

The funds for State Roads under EI & ISC Schemes are allocated keeping in view the committed liabilities, progress of works, inter-se priority, etc.

For EI & ISC works, the direct payment procedure applicable for National Highway (NH) works is followed; the funds are released directly to the contractors by the Ministry’s Regional Offices (ROs)/ Engineering Liaisons Offices (ELOs)/ Regional Pay and Accounts Offices (RPAOs) based on the bills received/ processed.

The State/ UT-wise details of the CRF accrual and release and allocation and release/ expenditure under EI&ISC schemes during the last three years are as follows :

ANNEXURE REFERRED IN REPLY TO PARTS( a) TO (d) OF LOK SABHA UNSTARRED QUESTION NO. 3985 ANSWERED ON 10.08.2017 ASKED BY SHRIMATI KAMLA DEVI PAATLE AND SHRI RAHUL KASWAN REGARDING CENTRAL ROAD FUND

The State/UT-wise details of the CRF accrual and release during the last three years

(Amount in Rs. crore)

Sl. No. States/UTs 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 Accrual Release* Accrual Release* Accrual Release* 1. Andhra Pradesh 225.15 #73.12 137.51 178.13 348.72 347.17 2. Arunachal Pradesh 48.36 55.00 53.21 20.53 131.11 56.69 3. Assam 52.59 42.44 58.44 46.34 144.08 94.03 4. Bihar 73.73 83.36 81.70 80.88 200.46 169.70 5. Chhattisgarh 89.32 0.00 99.73 84.13 247.30 97.12 6. Goa 6.34 2.41 6.69 7.52 17.08 30.06 7. Gujarat 162.26 110.42 178.81 61.05 445.09 132.08 8. Haryana 73.73 73.73 80.25 79.45 194.74 167.34 9. Himachal Pradesh 37.26 0.00 41.00 95.14 100.91 55.41 10. Jammu & Kashmir 131.87 43.96 145.38 44.42 357.32 81.90 11. Jharkhand 59.46 17.74 66.29 9.10 164.63 110.55 12. Karnataka 160.14 170.51 179.98 164.46 450.95 489.63 13. Kerala 53.65 54.60 60.48 59.88 150.37 158.49 14. Madhya Pradesh 207.18 180.99 229.11 211.98 566.39 128.80 15. Maharashtra 269.28 100.00 292.50 432.85 717.66 709.79 16. Manipur 13.74 13.35 15.12 7.18 37.48 15.60 17. Meghalaya 16.12 5.14 17.74 5.51 42.57 15.29 18. Mizoram 12.68 4.23 13.96 4.70 34.18 15.84 19. Nagaland 10.04 5.95 11.05 0.11 27.42 16.58 20. Odisha 108.08 123.42 120.37 125.98 295.71 168.76 21. Punjab 62.89 27.58 68.62 48.22 167.04 71.30 22. Rajasthan 241.54 286.44 268.08 72.72 663.06 815.83 23. Sikkim 4.76 1.55 5.23 0.00 12.63 9.39 24. Tamil Nadu 153.01 155.09 161.95 160.33 392.02 355.12 25. Telangana # #81.84 109.32 108.23 258.81 280.73 26. Tripura 7.14 6.31 7.85 0.08 19.09 15.05 27. Uttar Pradesh 209.56 234.26 229.99 227.69 569.23 219.71 28. Uttarakhand 38.32 25.51 41.87 0.42 103.68 13.67 29. West Bengal 78.49 85.80 85.77 55.48 210.97 184.01 30. A&N Island 0.00 0.00 7.00 0.00 16.89 5.04 31. Chandigarh 2.11 0.00 2.66 0.70 5.81 0.81 32. Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.00 0.00 1.34 0.00 3.87 0.00 33. Daman & Diu 0.00 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.70 0.00 34. Delhi 22.20 14.59 25.00 0.00 64.12 5.54 35. Lakshadweep 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.23 0.00 36. Puducherry 15.44 15.44 5.00 4.90 10.68 32.80

*-Funds released more than accruals for the year from unspent balance of previous years accrual

#-Against Andhra Pradesh accrual Rs.225.15 crore, Rs.73.12 crore released for the State Andhra Pradesh and Rs.81.84 crore released for the Telangana.

This information was given by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Shri Pon. Radhakrishnan in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.