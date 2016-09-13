Know Business Leaders Caring for Climate

New Delhi (ABC Live): Caring for Climate was launched by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in July 2007. The initiative is jointly convened by the United Nations Global Compact, the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Caring for Climate endeavors to help prevent a climate change crisis by mobilizing a critical mass of business leaders to implement and recommend climate change solutions and policies.

The initiative helps companies to advance practical solutions, share experiences, inform public policy as well as shape public attitudes.

Chief executive officers who support the Caring for Climate Statement are prepared to set goals, develop and expand strategies and practices, and publicly disclose emissions as part of their existing disclosure commitment within the Global Compact framework, that is, the Communication on Progress.

Following is the adopted statement of Caring for Climate signed by signatories of Caring for Climate:

“WE, THE BUSINESS LEADERS OF CARING FOR CLIMATE:

RECOGNIZE THAT:

Climate Change is an issue requiring urgent and extensive action on the part of governments, business and citizens if the risk of serious damage to global prosperity, sustainable development and security is to be avoided. Climate change poses both risks and opportunities to businesses of all sizes, sectors and regions of the world. It is in the best interest of the business community, as well as responsible behavior, to take an active and leading role in deploying low-carbon technologies, increasing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and in assisting society to adapt to those changes in the climate which are now unavoidable.

COMMIT TO:

Taking further practical actions to improve continuously the efficiency of energy usage and to reduce the carbon footprint of our products, services and processes, to set voluntary targets for doing so, and to report publicly and annually on the achievement of those targets in our Communication on Progress-Climate. Building significant capacity within our organizations to understand fully the implications of climate change for our business and to develop a coherent business strategy for minimizing risks and identifying opportunities. Engaging more actively with our own national governments, inter-governmental organizations and civil society to develop policies and measures to provide an enabling framework for business to contribute effectively to building a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy. Continuing to work collaboratively with other enterprises both nationally and sectorally, and along our value-chains, to set standards and take joint initiatives aimed at reducing climate risks, assisting with adaptation to climate change and enhancing climate-related opportunities. Becoming an active business champion for rapid and extensive climate action, working with our peers, employees, customers, investors and the broader public.

EXPECT FROM GOVERNMENTS:

The urgent creation, in close consultation with the business community and civil society, of comprehensive, long-term and effective legislative and fiscal frameworks designed to make markets work for the climate, in particular policies and mechanisms intended to create a stable price for carbon. Recognition that building effective public-private partnerships to respond to the climate challenge will require major public investments to catalyze and support business and civil society led initiatives, especially in relation to research, development, deployment and transfer of low carbon energy technologies and the construction of a low-carbon infrastructure. Vigorous international cooperation aimed at providing a robust and innovative global policy framework within which private investments in building a low-carbon economy can be made, as well as providing financial and other support to assist those countries that require help to realize their own climate mitigation and adaptation targets while achieving poverty alleviation, energy security and natural resource management.

AND WILL:

Work collaboratively on joint initiatives between public and private sectors and through them achieve a comprehensive understanding of how both public and private sectors can best play a pro-active and leading role in meeting the climate challenge in an effective way. Invite the UN Global Compact to promote the public disclosure of actions taken by the signatories to this Statement and, in cooperation with UN Environment Programme and the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change communicate on this on a regular basis.”

Following are steps required to be taken by business leaders who have signed the statement document of Caring for Climate:

Why should business leader’s company engage in Caring for Climate?

Caring for Climate offers maximum value for signatories. Participation in the initiative affords signatory companies a multitude of benefits, including the ability to:

Demonstrate leadership in advancing practical solutions and strategies addressing climate change

Align a climate change business strategy with a UN-led initiative that has high visibility

Communicate publicly a company’s actions on climate change

Share best and emerging practices and gain access to the experiences of peers

Shape the climate change policy agenda and call for policy frameworks that reward leadership and innovation

What does business leader’s company need to do to endorse Caring for Climate?

The UN Global Compact, the UN Environment Programme and the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change invite all companies – learners and leaders with proven track record of commitment to climate action – to join the initiative. A company wishing to join Caring for Climate should indicate their endorsement of the initiative and its leadership statement by submitting a letter, signed by the Chief Executive Officer, to: caring4climate@un.org.

Companies that are not already participating in the UN Global Compact have a two year grace period subsequent to their endorsement of the initiative to become Global Compact signatories.

What is required of companies that endorse Caring for Climate?

As Caring for Climate signatories, Chief Executive Officers commit their companies to implementing the Caring for Climate Statement – through individual and collective efforts. As part of this commitment, companies pledge to disclose annually by means of a Communication on Progress-Climate (COP-Climate) that describes the ways in which they are implementing the initiative’s core commitments. Learn more about Caring for Climate’s reporting policy.

What companies currently endorse Caring for Climate?

See the list of Caring for Climate signatories.

Can companies be delisted from Caring for Climate?

Yes. Caring for Climate will delist signatories if they have failed to fulfill the initiative’s annual Communication on Progress-Climate reporting requirements. With respect to accountability, Caring for Climate is governed by the UN Global Compact’s Integrity Measures, which include: i) misuse of the UN and Caring for Climate brands and logos; ii) failure to communicate progress; and iii) allegations of systematic or egregious abuses with respect to the Global Compact’s principles and related commitments.

Caring for Climate Reporting Guidance

What types of engagement opportunities does Caring for Climate offer?

Caring for Climate offers signatories on-going engagement opportunities to develop thought leadership and best practice recommendations on priority areas such as (i) climate change and development, (ii) low-carbon innovative solutions and technology and (iii) disclosure and transparency; inform the international climate change policy agenda in the context of UN Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings, SG High-Level Panels and UN Conference on Sustainable Development (CSD) meetings; participate in the annual meeting of signatories, a learning forum to discuss strategies, showcase practices and analyze actions; Engage in regional and national multi-stakeholder dialogues in cooperation with Global Compact Local Networks; contribute to Caring for Climate annual progress reports and publications.