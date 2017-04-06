Indian Forces Have 1.5 Lac Bullet Proof Jackets

New Delhi (ABC Live): Bullet Proof Jackets :The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are procuring Bullet Proof Jackets as per scale of authorization to meet the requirements of their operational strength. Operational requirements, in particular, of combat personnel, change as per theatre specific challenges. Required steps are initiated by forces to meet the requirement of Bullet Proof jackets accordingly. The scale of authorization for different theatres is as given below:

Counter Insurgency Operations Duties: 630 Bullet Proof jackets per Battalion comprising 7 Companies and 540 per Battalion comprising 6 Companies offering 90% per Company for Operational duty. Border Guarding Force 150 Bullet Proof jackets per Battalion for border guarding force including 15 Bullet Proof jackets per Company on Zero line patrolling. Frontier/Sector/Range Headquarter. 40 Bullet Proof jackets per Headquarter. Training Centre of Assam Rifles 100 Bullet Proof jackets. Deployment of BSF In Tripura, Cachar& Mizoram (TC&M) Frontier. 480 Bullet Proof jackets per Battalion

Details regarding Bullet Proof Jackets held by CAPFs is as under:

S.N. CAPFs Quantity 1 BSF 33509 2 CISF 2283 3 CRPF 95073 4 ITBP 11816 5 NSG 3641 6 SSB 6972

Procurement is an ongoing process and CAPFs procure BP jackets as per their requirements from time to time. Details of ongoing procurement of Bullet Proof jackets by CAPFs is as under:

S.N. CAPFs Quantity 1 BSF 3750 2 CISF 3157 3 CRPF 27412 4 ITBP 2700 5 NSG 3641 6 SSB 6972

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in a written reply to question by Shri Narayan Lal Panchariya in the Rajya Sabha today.